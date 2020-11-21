Halftime: Huskers are wearing Blackshirts, but not playing like Blackshirts

LINCOLN — If red-zone stands last week against Penn State represented a big step forward for Nebraska’s young team, a disastrous first half full of errors against big underdog Illinois was an alarming 30-minute regression.

The Huskers had three turnovers — including a controversial one on the first play of the game — multiple harmful penalties, and its defense, especially against the run, was a sieve.

It all added up to a 28-10 halftime deficit to 1-3 Illinois, which hadn’t scored more than 24 points in a game this season. The Illini’s offense got a boost from the return of quarterback Brandon Peters, who’d been in COVID protocol for 21 days and tore up the Huskers on 12-of-15 passing for 140 yards and 1 touchdown.

The bigger concern was Illinois effortlessly gutting Nebraska with the run. The Illini averaged 7.9 yards per carry and busted off runs of 58 and 35 yards. NU’s linebackers were consistently walled off — either by the opponent or their teammates — from Illinois ball carriers Chase Brown and Mike Epstein, and the Husker defensive line made few pushes into the backfield.

The Illini were hot from the very start, scoring less than two minutes into the game, thanks to strange, controversial fumble on NU’s opening play.