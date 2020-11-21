Halftime: Huskers are wearing Blackshirts, but not playing like Blackshirts

LINCOLN — If red-zone stands last week against Penn State represented a big step forward for Nebraska’s young team, a disastrous first half full of errors against big underdog Illinois was an alarming 30-minute regression.
The Huskers had three turnovers — including a controversial one on the first play of the game — multiple harmful penalties, and its defense, especially against the run, was a sieve.
It all added up to a 28-10 halftime deficit to 1-3 Illinois, which hadn’t scored more than 24 points in a game this season. The Illini’s offense got a boost from the return of quarterback Brandon Peters, who’d been in COVID protocol for 21 days and tore up the Huskers on 12-of-15 passing for 140 yards and 1 touchdown.
The bigger concern was Illinois effortlessly gutting Nebraska with the run. The Illini averaged 7.9 yards per carry and busted off runs of 58 and 35 yards. NU’s linebackers were consistently walled off — either by the opponent or their teammates — from Illinois ball carriers Chase Brown and Mike Epstein, and the Husker defensive line made few pushes into the backfield.
The Illini were hot from the very start, scoring less than two minutes into the game, thanks to strange, controversial fumble on NU’s opening play.
Husker quarterback Luke McCaffrey faked a handoff to Marvin Scott, then moved to his left on a run-pass option. Though he’d stepped beyond the line of scrimmage, McCaffrey attempted to throw a pass to a covered Wan’Dale Robinson. The ball appeared to land a half-yard ahead of where McCaffrey started his motion, but the incomplete pass was ruled a fumble. Officials apparently deemed unworthy of review, and Illinois took over at the Husker 21.
The Illini scored three plays later.
Nebraska answered with a 12-play, 71-yard drive full of play-action passes and strong runs from Scott, who toted the ball four times for 20 yards. McCaffrey finished off the drive with a five-yard quarterback draw — and guard Ethan Piper leading the way — to draw NU into a 7-7 tie.
Illinois’ next drive showed its first touchdown was no fluke, though. A nine-play, 75-yard march culminated in Brown’s two-yard plunge, which was set up by a perfectly executed power play in which Brown ran behind two pulling blockers for 35 yards until he was knocked out of bounds by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The newly minted Blackshirts struggled with an Illinois run game full of misdirection and pulling linemen.
The Huskers’ offense, meanwhile, hurt itself with multiple drops from receivers, whiffed blocks on McCaffrey runs and, on a fourth down from Illinois’ 42, a bad snap from center Cameron Jurgens that went high and to the right of McCaffrey’s head. The quarterback scooped it up and tried to make something of the play, but threw an interception.
Helped by a 15-yard personal foul on NU defensive end Casey Rogers, Illinois turned that mishap into another touchdown, as Peters hit receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 28-yard touchdown on third down. Imatorbhebhe had beaten Husker corner Dicaprio Bootle and caught the Peters pass on his back shoulder. Illinois led 21-7. Later in the second quarter, the Illini went 89 yards in four plays for its final touchdown of the half.
More notes:
» In addition to the bad snap, Jurgens had a holding penalty at the Illinois 1-yard line that negated a Scott touchdown.
» McCaffrey was credited with all three turnovers, and dropped a Jurgens snap on the final drive of the half that counted as a fumble. He finished the first half with 20 carries for 93 yards.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois
