Nebraska has a new QB, Blackshirt TD and 21-point halftime lead on Penn State

McCaffrey finished the first half completing 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and rushing five times for 22 yards. His most dramatic play involved a left-handed throw to freshman running back Marvin Scott, who turned the short toss into a 14-yard gain.

More quick notes from the first half:

» Penn State’s offense struggled to hit any big plays. NU was rarely in tight man coverage against PSU’s receivers, but Clifford, even when he had the wind, didn’t take too many chances. On one key third-down play, he threw the ball into the bleachers. When Penn State tried a play-action pass, Clifford was sacked and stripped of the ball by Williams. He was then replaced by backup Will Levis, a run-first Wildcat-style quarterback.

» Nebraska got Wan’Dale Robinson more involved by playing him at running back. He had eight carries for 26 yards, and four catches for 10 yards in the first half. Nothing explosive, but there were touches, and Robinson converted a fourth-and-3 with a six-yard run that helped set up Culp’s second field goal.

» NU’s fan cutout promotion took up 11 sections inside Memorial Stadium, as more than 6,000 fans had cutouts in the bleachers. Husker stadium personnel also emerged in the concourse entrances to release traditional red balloons when Nebraska scored its first touchdown of the game.