Peru State's new coach got his first win in remarkable fashion
FOOTBALL

Peru State's new coach got his first win in remarkable fashion

Peru State

Peru State running back Ki'Jana Owens had a career-high 173 rushing yards against Baker last week, including 142 in the second half.

 PERU STATE ATHLETICS

Peru State looked like a different team during the second half of last Saturday's game, turning a 10-3 halftime deficit into a 30-17 win over previously unbeaten Central Methodist.

Coach Casey Creehan offered a simple explanation for the turnaround.

"Our execution wasn't where it needed to be (in the first game and a half)," said Creehan, whose team lost its opener 41-2. "In the second half, we just executed better."

It's understandable that it took the Bobcats time to get on the same page.

Creehan, who coached Lyon College in Arkansas last season, took over at Peru at the beginning of March — just ahead of COVID-19 shutting down campuses for the rest of the spring.

Peru's first two scheduled games were postponed by COVID as quarantine situations made it even more challenging implementing a new offense.

"There's nothing about this season that has been ordinary," Creehan said.

Peru opened Sept. 26, but the Bobcats managed just 118 yards of offense in the 41-2 loss to Baker. It scored three first-half points against Central Methodist (2-1) before scoring the first 27 of the second half.

Joey Dominguez threw two touchdown passes in the first eight minutes and added a scoring run early in the fourth quarter. Running back Ki'Jana Owens then capped his huge second half with a 71-yard score.

Owens finished with a career-high 173 yards on 17 carries. The senior from North Platte hadn't rushed for more than 56 yards in 26 career games at Peru; on Saturday he had 142 yards on 11 carries in the second half.

"He's a really good back and has the potential for big plays. He's on our leadership committee and is a team guy," Creehan said. "When you play games, that's when you find out about your team. We're finding out about our kids everyday."

Creehan hopes he gets to watch his Bobcats play an entire season. With COVID forcing postponements of college games each week, he knows it continues to be a fluid situation.

"In football, you're always concerned about football injuries. Now you throw this in there," Creehan said. "It's an uncertain season, and that's the same for our opponents."

Peru's opponent Saturday is Benedictine, which played in the 2018 NAIA title game. The Ravens are 2-1, coming off a 41-7 loss to Grand View in which they committed six turnovers.

"They have a lot of seniors. When you have a lot of seniors, you have a chance to be good," Creehan said.

In other Midlands Saturday

Hastings (1-2) at Midland (1-2), 1 p.m.: After scoring 21 points combined in two losses, Midland put together a complete effort last week in thumping Briar Cliff 56-3. QB River Walker accounted for six touchdowns. Hastings, which had a game postponed last week, has averaged 36.3 points a game. Running back Tyree Nesmith has nine TDs.

Chadron State (0-0) at Colorado Mesa (0-0), 1 p.m.: After initially having its entire fall schedule postponed, Chadron opens a six-game schedule against an RMAC foe. "We're glad to have this opportunity and want to make the most of it," coach Jay Long said. Chadron returns Dalton Holst, who has thrown for more than 8,000 career yards.

Briar Cliff (0-3) at Morningside (2-0), 1:30 p.m.: Morningside looks to get its high-powered offense restarted as it plays its first game since Sept. 19. Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier has 19 catches and seven TDs in two games. Briar Cliff has scored 18 points in its three losses.

Jamestown (0-1) at Dordt (2-1), 1 p.m.: Dordt's Noah Clayberg rushed for 207 yards and passed for 248 last week, but the Defenders lost 48-40 to Northwestern. Jamestown finally played its opener last week, losing 23-3 to Concordia.

Concordia at Dakota Wesleyan, ppd.: Concordia was looking to start the season 5-0 before the game will postponed on Thursday. The game now will be played Nov. 21.

