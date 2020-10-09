Peru State's new coach got his first win in remarkable fashion

Peru State looked like a different team during the second half of last Saturday's game, turning a 10-3 halftime deficit into a 30-17 win over previously unbeaten Central Methodist.

Coach Casey Creehan offered a simple explanation for the turnaround.

"Our execution wasn't where it needed to be (in the first game and a half)," said Creehan, whose team lost its opener 41-2. "In the second half, we just executed better."

It's understandable that it took the Bobcats time to get on the same page.

Creehan, who coached Lyon College in Arkansas last season, took over at Peru at the beginning of March — just ahead of COVID-19 shutting down campuses for the rest of the spring.

Peru's first two scheduled games were postponed by COVID as quarantine situations made it even more challenging implementing a new offense.

"There's nothing about this season that has been ordinary," Creehan said.

Peru opened Sept. 26, but the Bobcats managed just 118 yards of offense in the 41-2 loss to Baker. It scored three first-half points against Central Methodist (2-1) before scoring the first 27 of the second half.