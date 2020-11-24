UNO 'has taken a major step up' under Carrie Banks, the only Black D-I head coach in Nebraska

“Coach Banks just blew us away with her preparation and her communication ability and, frankly, her résumé,” Alberts said of the search process. “She was so ready to be a Division I college basketball coach. We were just the beneficiaries.”

So how did the Mavs find her? This hardworking assistant — with stints on staffs at Ohio State, Northwestern, South Florida and Detroit Mercy — whom other hiring panels had passed over?

Alberts said it started with a challenge to build a diverse hiring pool. And then he, senior associate athletic director Lindsey Ekwerekwu and others involved with the search had to be diligent about doing their homework.

“It’s easier to hire somebody that you know, but we worked hard on this search,” Alberts said. “You’ve got to make the commitment to really dig in to every candidate, be open-minded and really do the research. And I’m telling you, we did a lot of research, and that only validated what we thought we saw in coach Banks.”

Perhaps incomplete searches are part of the reason why quality minority candidates are sometimes overlooked for top jobs in college athletics.