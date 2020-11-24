UNO 'has taken a major step up' under Carrie Banks, the only Black D-I head coach in Nebraska

UNO coach Carrie Banks knows what it feels like to reach the end of a college basketball hiring cycle without landing the job she had been targeting.
Not that Banks had always entered each spring with the intention of relentlessly applying for as many open head coaching positions as she could. She tried to be strategic, and realistic.
But she’s always wanted to lead a program. Her first interview was eight years ago. She’s had four since, while expressing interest in other vacancies.
Her breakthrough finally came in April, when the UNO coaching search ultimately centered on her. She’s been hard at work with the Mavs ever since.
This is an example of the plight of minority assistants in college athletics, particularly in Division I women’s basketball, where 43% of the players are Black but 79.8% of the head coaches are White, according to the most recent report from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. In the state of Nebraska, Banks is the only Black head coach at any of the three D-I institutions.
“There were times you may interview for a job and you feel like you got overlooked,” Banks said. “And I know what I bring to the table, so I’d be thinking, man, why not me? But I feel like where I’m at now, this is the place I’m supposed to be.”
She and the Mavs are scheduled to make their 2020-21 season debut at noon Wednesday at No. 15 Iowa State.
Whatever blueprint Banks may have originally envisioned for Year 1 was rendered irrelevant by the pandemic, so she’s had to adjust as a first-time head coach during an unconventional offseason.
But the 2000 Detroit Mercy graduate has still worked with the UNO players to establish the basic pillars of her philosophical foundation — an approach infused with the competitive spirit she honed as a star three-sport athlete in the tight-knit community of Delaware, Ohio.
For starters, Banks wants to eliminate the excuses and pursue loftier goals.
So there are down-and-back sprints if the turnover number gets too high (UNO was in the bottom 15th percentile nationally in giveaways last year). Players don’t get to saunter into the gym just ahead of a practice’s first whistle. They have to be ready to work and willing to do more afterward, too.
“She knows how to run successful programs, and she’s just been trying to breed that into our program,” sophomore Ella Ogier said.
Said senior Claire Killian: “Everything has taken a major step up.”
Athletic Director Trev Alberts said the transition won’t occur “overnight,” but he expects improvement to come from a women’s basketball team that hasn’t finished higher than fifth in the Summit League since the move to Division I.
“Coach Banks just blew us away with her preparation and her communication ability and, frankly, her résumé,” Alberts said of the search process. “She was so ready to be a Division I college basketball coach. We were just the beneficiaries.”
So how did the Mavs find her? This hardworking assistant — with stints on staffs at Ohio State, Northwestern, South Florida and Detroit Mercy — whom other hiring panels had passed over?
Alberts said it started with a challenge to build a diverse hiring pool. And then he, senior associate athletic director Lindsey Ekwerekwu and others involved with the search had to be diligent about doing their homework.
“It’s easier to hire somebody that you know, but we worked hard on this search,” Alberts said. “You’ve got to make the commitment to really dig in to every candidate, be open-minded and really do the research. And I’m telling you, we did a lot of research, and that only validated what we thought we saw in coach Banks.”
Perhaps incomplete searches are part of the reason why quality minority candidates are sometimes overlooked for top jobs in college athletics.
In Division I men’s basketball, 53.6% of players and 45.2% of assistants are Black, but just 22.4% of head coaches are Black, according to that diversity institute study, which used data from 2018 and was published earlier this year. In Division I football, the rates of Black participants break down like this: 44.8% of players, 28.3% of assistants and 6.9% of head coaches.
Banks said she knows that sometimes assistants can get “pigeonholed” into narrower roles — you’re a recruiter and that’s it! — instead of being allowed to develop other skills early on in their careers.
To be sure, assistants have to pay their dues, she said. Banks says she’s learned a ton over the past several years. She said she’s much more prepared today to lead a program than eight years ago.
But she also hopes that her sport and others embrace more concerted efforts to increase diversity within the head coaching ranks. Because there’s a positive impact varied backgrounds and perspectives can have on an athletic department, on a team and on a community.
“Maybe there are young girls who look like me and feel like, ‘Wow, here’s somebody that has achieved something really cool, and I can do that, too,’ ” Banks said. “I do think once people see what this program is going to do in the near future, it’s going to be really exciting.”
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!