Airports try to make flying feel safe again

“We all realize that we have to invest in solutions in order to bring passengers back and get them to travel,” said Justin Erbacci, chief executive of Los Angeles International Airport, who has taken a lead role in the consortium.

The group has already come up with several ideas to reduce the risk of spreading the virus at airports, some of which are being tested at LAX, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and other sites. Below, a glimpse of what airports may look like between now and the end of the pandemic — and perhaps beyond.

Air bridgesOne idea involves creating a so-called air bridge between international destinations that agree to require passengers flying between them to get tested or undergo other health screenings for COVID-19 symptoms. Consortium members hope preflight tests and checks can cut the risk of spreading the virus across borders and revive international travel demand.

But health officials have noted that preflight testing has limitations, as some travelers can test negative shortly after being infected and before the virus has had a chance to multiply.