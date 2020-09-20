 Skip to main content
Virtual College Fair is Sept. 27-30; here's how to prepare
The college search

Collegebound students are invited to register online and log in Sept. 27-30 for the EducationQuest Virtual College Fair. Representatives from colleges across the nation will be available at designated times Sunday through Tuesday.  

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

The EducationQuest Virtual College Fair, Sept. 27-30, is a chance to visit with college representatives from across the state, region and nation and to hear from college-prep experts. 

Register for the free event at eqf.org/collegefair.

College representatives will be available during these times, but you can visit college booths anytime:

Sunday, Sept. 27 — 2-8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 1-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 1-8 p.m.

Live presentations will be held Sept. 27 and will be recorded for later viewing. Topics include college admission, selecting a major, campus visits, scholarship tips and paying for college.

To learn more, visit EducationQuest.org.

Participating colleges

Colorado

Colorado Mesa University

Iowa

Briar Cliff University

Buena Vista University

Cornell College

Drake University

Iowa Wesleyan University

Morningside College

Northwestern College

St. Luke’s College — UnityPoint Health

University of Iowa

University of Northern Iowa

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Kansas

Baker University

Benedictine College

Colby Community College

Fort Hays State University

Kansas State University

Northwest Kansas Techinical College

University of Kansas

University of St. Mary

Wichita State University

Louisiana

Loyola University New Orleans

Minnesota

Southwest Minnesota State University

St. Catherine University

St. Mary’s University

University of Minnesota Rochester

Missouri

Columbia College

Kansas City Art Institute

Logan University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri Western State University

Northwest Missouri State University

Rockhurst University

St. Louis University

University of Central Missouri

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Washington University

North Dakota

North Dakota State University

Nebraska

Bellevue University

Bryan College of Health Sciences

Capitol School of Hairstyling & Esthetics

Central Community College

Chadron State College

CHI Health Immanuel School of Radiologic Technology

Clarkson College

College of St. Mary

Concordia University

Creighton University

Doane University

Hastings College

Joseph’s College Cosmetology

Metropolitan Community College

Midland University

Mid-Plains Community College

Nebraska Army National Guard

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Nebraska Methodist College

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Northeast Community College

Peru State College

Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology

Southeast Community College

Union College

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska Medical Center | College of Allied Health Professions

University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing

University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Wayne State College

Western Nebraska Community College

Xenon Academy

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Christian University

Oregon

Verto Education

South Dakota

Augustana University

Black Hills State University

Dakota State University

Dakota Wesleyan University

Lake Area Technical College

Mitchell Technical College

Mount Marty University

Northern State University

South Dakota Mines

South Dakota State University

Southeast Technical College

University of Sioux Falls

University of South Dakota

Western Dakota Technical College

Wisconsin

Marquette University

Wyoming

Casper College

Central Wyoming College

Eastern Wyoming College

Laramie County Community College

Sheridan College

University of Wyoming

