Virtual College Fair is Sept. 27-30; here's how to prepare

The EducationQuest Virtual College Fair, Sept. 27-30, is a chance to visit with college representatives from across the state, region and nation and to hear from college-prep experts.
Register for the free event at eqf.org/collegefair.
College representatives will be available during these times, but you can visit college booths anytime:
Sunday, Sept. 27 — 2-8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 1-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 1-8 p.m.
Live presentations will be held Sept. 27 and will be recorded for later viewing. Topics include college admission, selecting a major, campus visits, scholarship tips and paying for college.
To learn more, visit EducationQuest.org.
Participating colleges
Colorado
Colorado Mesa University
Iowa
Briar Cliff University
Buena Vista University
Cornell College
Drake University
Iowa Wesleyan University
Morningside College
Northwestern College
St. Luke’s College — UnityPoint Health
University of Iowa
University of Northern Iowa
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Kansas
Baker University
Benedictine College
Colby Community College
Fort Hays State University
Kansas State University
Northwest Kansas Techinical College
University of Kansas
University of St. Mary
Wichita State University
Louisiana
Loyola University New Orleans
Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota State University
St. Catherine University
St. Mary’s University
University of Minnesota Rochester
Missouri
Columbia College
Kansas City Art Institute
Logan University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri Western State University
Northwest Missouri State University
Rockhurst University
St. Louis University
University of Central Missouri
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Washington University
North Dakota
North Dakota State University
Nebraska
Bellevue University
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Capitol School of Hairstyling & Esthetics
Central Community College
Chadron State College
CHI Health Immanuel School of Radiologic Technology
Clarkson College
College of St. Mary
Concordia University
Creighton University
Doane University
Hastings College
Joseph’s College Cosmetology
Metropolitan Community College
Midland University
Mid-Plains Community College
Nebraska Army National Guard
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Methodist College
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Northeast Community College
Peru State College
Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology
Southeast Community College
Union College
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska Medical Center | College of Allied Health Professions
University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing
University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wayne State College
Western Nebraska Community College
Xenon Academy
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Christian University
Oregon
Verto Education
South Dakota
Augustana University
Black Hills State University
Dakota State University
Dakota Wesleyan University
Lake Area Technical College
Mitchell Technical College
Mount Marty University
Northern State University
South Dakota Mines
South Dakota State University
Southeast Technical College
University of Sioux Falls
University of South Dakota
Western Dakota Technical College
Wisconsin
Marquette University
Wyoming
Casper College
Central Wyoming College
Eastern Wyoming College
Laramie County Community College
Sheridan College
University of Wyoming
