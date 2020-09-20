Virtual College Fair is Sept. 27-30; here's how to prepare

The EducationQuest Virtual College Fair, Sept. 27-30, is a chance to visit with college representatives from across the state, region and nation and to hear from college-prep experts.

Register for the free event at eqf.org/collegefair.

College representatives will be available during these times, but you can visit college booths anytime:

Sunday, Sept. 27 — 2-8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 1-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 1-8 p.m.

Live presentations will be held Sept. 27 and will be recorded for later viewing. Topics include college admission, selecting a major, campus visits, scholarship tips and paying for college.

To learn more, visit EducationQuest.org.

Participating colleges

Colorado

Colorado Mesa University

Iowa

Briar Cliff University