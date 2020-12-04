Relatives could visit long-term care residents as "essential caregivers" under new state guidance

State officials issued guidance Friday for a new program that could allow family members or other caregivers to visit residents in long-term care facilities on a more regular schedule.
The two-page guidance outlines responsibilities that facilities should follow if they choose to allow the so-called essential caregivers.
Becky Wisell, the interim deputy director of Health Licensure and Environmental Health for the Division of Public Health, said these caregivers are likely relatives, a friend, volunteer or someone who knows the resident and had provided support before the pandemic.
These caregivers would help the resident with basic daily tasks, like getting dressed or brushing hair, but also provide essential connection, Wisell said.
"Although technology can help decrease loneliness for some residents, technology is not a sustainable replacement for in-person contact," the guidance reads. "This is especially true for residents with cognitive impairments, visual and/or hearing difficulties, and mobility limitations as they struggle to maintain connections with loved ones."
Jenifer Acierno, the CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, an association of non-profit providers for senior residents, said several states have implemented this idea, like Indiana, Florida and South Dakota. Nebraska's guidance is mirrored off of Minnesota's approach, she said.
The essential caregiver designated to a resident could visit up to three hours per day, and would limit movement elsewhere in the facility. Taking a resident outside for a walk would be acceptable.
Facilities should train the essential caregivers on the proper personal protective equipment to wear and may limit the number in the building at one time.
The guidance encourages facilities to test visitors upon arrival or within two to three days before.
The essential caregiver would not be allowed to visit a resident if the resident is under quarantine, has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms for the virus, the guidance says, unless it is for "compassionate care."
