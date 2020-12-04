Relatives could visit long-term care residents as "essential caregivers" under new state guidance

State officials issued guidance Friday for a new program that could allow family members or other caregivers to visit residents in long-term care facilities on a more regular schedule.

The two-page guidance outlines responsibilities that facilities should follow if they choose to allow the so-called essential caregivers.

Becky Wisell, the interim deputy director of Health Licensure and Environmental Health for the Division of Public Health, said these caregivers are likely relatives, a friend, volunteer or someone who knows the resident and had provided support before the pandemic.

These caregivers would help the resident with basic daily tasks, like getting dressed or brushing hair, but also provide essential connection, Wisell said.

"Although technology can help decrease loneliness for some residents, technology is not a sustainable replacement for in-person contact," the guidance reads. "This is especially true for residents with cognitive impairments, visual and/or hearing difficulties, and mobility limitations as they struggle to maintain connections with loved ones."