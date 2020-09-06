Autonomy drives rapid growth at Object Partners

When working at Object Partners, you shouldn’t expect to be micromanaged.
The consulting firm — which specializes in development, deployment and modernization of web applications — is all about autonomy, according to Mark Ruch, general manager.
“We look for people who are driven, self-motivated and want to provide high-quality service in their production of code and web applications,” Ruch said.
Culture
The autonomy makes for an “adult-driven” culture, Ruch said. Object Partners doesn’t have endless bureaucracy in its Omaha operations.
“The expectation is you like to do work and we like to provide excellent services to our clients, and as long as we get that done you’re not going to have somebody breathing down your neck,” he said.
Beyond getting work done, Object Partners encourages its employees to enjoy themselves. It has an annual incentive program that awards an extra bonus and free trip to one of three destinations. The incentives and bonding exercises, including happy hours, help brew a sense of camaraderie among the team members.
“A lot of people come here and make some of their best friends,” Ruch said.
Growth
Nine years ago the Omaha office had three employees. In the past 18 months it has more than doubled its workforce, which is now just under 80.
“We’re simply doing work that nobody else in Omaha is doing,” Ruch said.
Community
Community initiatives represent an area where Object Partners Omaha could improve, Ruch said. It faces challenges due to its lean office hierarchy.
But the team includes a few individuals who are very involved in the community, and Ruch hopes to build on that.
“We’d like to get a bit more active at the high school level and help teach some of the coding classes,” he said.
Object Partners
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: First place, companies with 25 to 200 employees
Offices: Headquarters in Minneapolis; office at 1303 S. 72nd St., Suite 201, in Omaha
Employees: 78 in Omaha
Primary business: Consultants specializing in the development, deployment and modernization of web applications and software solutions
