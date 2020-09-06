Buildertrend builds ‘happy and motivated’ workforce

Buildertrend believes none of its employees should dread going to work.
The company, which specializes in cloud-based construction project management software, provides an environment where people want to come to work, according to Dan Houghton, co-founder and co-CEO.
“Quite frankly, we think the people who work at Buildertrend could choose to work anywhere, so it’s our job to keep them happy and motivated,” Houghton said.
Culture Buildertrend’s culture comes down to positivity, Houghton said. The company hires hard-working individuals and fosters an environment that prioritizes accountability, mutual respect and pride.
But it’s not all business. The team likes to have fun, and Buildertrend emphasizes balance between work and life outside the office, Houghton said.
Still, employee satisfaction is more than providing a free lunch or a fun happy hour, he said. Motivated team members want to know that they have a voice and influence in the company’s direction.
“Just listening is a big part of that,” he said.
Growth Buildertrend was founded in response to an observed opportunity. Houghton and his fellow co-founders, brothers Jeff and Steve Dugger, noticed that several builders in Omaha were looking to update their technology.
“From there we realized the market was a lot bigger than just Omaha,” Houghton said.
The company has grown from three people in 2006 to 533 full-time employees. It also hosts 18 interns through its annual summer Software Development internship.
Community
Buildertrend created its BT Cares initiative to prioritize community involvement and philanthropy. Through that program it gives to local organizations that focus on diverse subjects, from women in tech to affordable housing. It also provides employees time off for volunteer work.
“We encourage everyone to get involved,” Houghton said. “We think that’s a big part of being a good neighbor in your community.”
Buildertrend
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: First place, companies with more than 200 employees
Headquarters: 11818 I St.
Employees: 533
Primary business: Cloud-based project management software platform serving the construction industry
