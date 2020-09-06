Careers are built on Lockton’s ‘energizing culture’

Lockton Companies isn’t interested in hiring people simply looking for a job — the company wants employees seeking a career. And Lockton’s Omaha office has created quite a few.
That growing presence and increased buzz likely helped push Lockton into the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Omaha among medium-sized companies this year, said Jack Struyk, president of Lockton’s Omaha office.
“I just think there’s so much positivity within our walls,” he said regarding Lockton’s momentum.
Culture
Lockton, according to Struyk, fosters an entrepreneurial culture by empowering its employees to best serve their clients. Successful employees are duly rewarded.
For Struyk, the culture at Lockton is unrivaled by any of his previous stops in the insurance industry.
“I’ve been in the insurance business for 40 years. This is far and away the most energizing culture I’ve ever been part of,” Struyk said. “Everybody gets in there, works hard, has fun, and is pulling in the same direction.”
Along with rewarding its employees, Lockton also provides opportunities for career advancement. Struyk said 15 to 20 people who started when the Omaha office opened are now in leadership positions.
“We want people who want a career, not just a job,” he said.
Growth
Lockton opened its Omaha office about nine years ago with, as Struyk said, a dozen or so employees and little business. Today, Lockton Omaha has 53 associates and nearly 1,500 clients.
“We’ve had tremendous growth,” Struyk said.
Community
Lockton puts a premium on community service, according to Struyk. It organizes volunteer work for organizations such as Heartland Family Service and Youth Emergency Services, but it also empowers its employees to serve in ways they see fit. Each employee receives one day off to volunteer every year.
“Our associates are getting their hands dirty and actually helping people,” Struyk said.
Lockton Companies
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Fourth place, companies with 25 to 200 employees
Headquarters: 3710 FNB Parkway, Suite 400
Employees: 53
Primary business: Risk management, insurance and employee benefits
