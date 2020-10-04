CARES Act scholarships remain for Nebraskans to gain high-demand skills

Regardless of start and end date, all training programs will be completed by May 2021.

Doug Mader, the workforce development director at WNCC, said their training programs are tailored with the job hunt in mind. “We know many people need work as soon as possible, so we made sure the programs offered have high job placement potential.”

Scholarship recipients who meet income qualifications are eligible for support to offset childcare and transportation costs. Scholarships for required books, tools and other course materials are available to any recipient, regardless of income.

Individuals who receive a scholarship can request a continuation of their current unemployment benefits while participating in a full-time approved training program; the weekly job search requirement would then be eliminated while recipients complete their training.

There is no fee to apply for the scholarship, and, with a deadline of Oct. 31, Western Nebraska Community College recommends people apply as soon as possible. To view qualifications, browse available training programs and apply, visit go.wncc.edu/retrain.