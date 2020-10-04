CARES Act scholarships remain for Nebraskans to gain high-demand skills

Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) has nearly 100 remaining scholarships available for Nebraskans who have lost work due to COVID-19.
The Workforce Retraining Initiative, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) with federal CARES Act funding, gives qualified scholarship recipients up to $1,100 for skills training for high-demand industries. WNCC offers training in healthcare professions and machine operations.
With many scholarships still available, the application deadline has been extended to Oct. 31, allowing some training sessions to start as soon as late fall or winter.
The length of each program ranges from two weeks to a full semester, depending on training needs and instructor availability. Many programs have been restructured to offer full-day classes and a shortened training period so participants can learn skills quickly and find work sooner.
Regardless of start and end date, all training programs will be completed by May 2021.
Doug Mader, the workforce development director at WNCC, said their training programs are tailored with the job hunt in mind. “We know many people need work as soon as possible, so we made sure the programs offered have high job placement potential.”
Scholarship recipients who meet income qualifications are eligible for support to offset childcare and transportation costs. Scholarships for required books, tools and other course materials are available to any recipient, regardless of income.
Individuals who receive a scholarship can request a continuation of their current unemployment benefits while participating in a full-time approved training program; the weekly job search requirement would then be eliminated while recipients complete their training.
There is no fee to apply for the scholarship, and, with a deadline of Oct. 31, Western Nebraska Community College recommends people apply as soon as possible. To view qualifications, browse available training programs and apply, visit go.wncc.edu/retrain.
