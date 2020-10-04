CARES Act scholarships remain for Nebraskans to gain high-demand skills

Central Community College (CCC) has more than 1,000 remaining scholarships available for Nebraskans who have lost work due to COVID-19.

The Workforce Retraining Initiative, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) with federal CARES Act funding, gives qualified scholarship recipients up to $1,100 for skills training in high-demand industries. CCC offers training in business, manufacturing, welding and other fields looking to hire trained talent.

With many scholarships still available, the application deadline has been extended to Oct. 31, allowing some training programs to start as soon as late fall or winter.

