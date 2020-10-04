CARES Act scholarships remain for Nebraskans to gain high-demand skills

Central Community College (CCC) has more than 1,000 remaining scholarships available for Nebraskans who have lost work due to COVID-19.
The Workforce Retraining Initiative, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) with federal CARES Act funding, gives qualified scholarship recipients up to $1,100 for skills training in high-demand industries. CCC offers training in business, manufacturing, welding and other fields looking to hire trained talent.
With many scholarships still available, the application deadline has been extended to Oct. 31, allowing some training programs to start as soon as late fall or winter.
The length of each program can range from three days to two weeks to a full semester, depending on the training program or certificate the individual enrolls in. Regardless of start and end date, all programs are set to be completed by May 2021.
Pennie Morgan, the workforce training director at CCC, said many of these programs can be accessed online. “Students have options with training. Many of our business courses are online, and multiple other programs give the choice of all-online classes or some in-person classes.”
Scholarships for required books, tools and other course materials are available to any recipient, regardless of income.
Individuals who receive a scholarship can also request a continuation of their current unemployment benefits while participating in a full-time approved training program; the weekly job search requirement would then be eliminated while recipients complete their training.
There is no fee to apply for the scholarship, and, with a nearing deadline of Oct. 31, Central Community College recommends people apply as soon as possible.
To view qualifications, browse available training programs and apply, visit www.cccneb.edu/nwri.
