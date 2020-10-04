Free tuition for skills training still available to offset COVID hardships

More than 400 scholarships are still available through the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative for anyone who has become unemployed or underemployed as a result of COVID-19.
Mid-Plains Community College is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Labor and Department of Economic Development to offer the initiative, which provides free tuition to qualified applicants for training in high-wage, high-demand career fields.
With so many scholarships still available, the application deadline has been extended to Oct. 16. The length of each program of study will vary based on the needs of the various industries. All programs will be complete by May 2021.
Amy Sabatka, MPCC area career placement coordinator, said the online business options have been especially popular.
“Offering courses such as Microsoft Office and Administrative Assistant online allows students to complete the trainings at a time convenient for them,” said Sabatka. “The skills they learn in those program areas are applicable to any career they choose to pursue.”
Scholarships for books, tools and other course materials are available to all qualified applicants. In some cases, assistance with childcare and transportation expenses may be provided.
Approved applicants can request a continuation of their current unemployment benefits through the Nebraska Department of Labor while participating in a full-time approved training program, and the job search requirement may be eliminated during the training period.
For more information or to apply, visit mpcc.edu/retrainne.
