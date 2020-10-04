Free tuition for skills training still available to offset COVID hardships

More than 400 scholarships are still available through the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative for anyone who has become unemployed or underemployed as a result of COVID-19.

Mid-Plains Community College is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Labor and Department of Economic Development to offer the initiative, which provides free tuition to qualified applicants for training in high-wage, high-demand career fields.

With so many scholarships still available, the application deadline has been extended to Oct. 16. The length of each program of study will vary based on the needs of the various industries. All programs will be complete by May 2021.