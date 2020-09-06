Olsson's blueprint for success: Put people first

In the nearly seven decades since its founding, Olsson has grown into a nationally recognized engineering and design firm. In doing so, the company designed a simple blueprint for success: people.
“We exist for our employees and we have created a culture where our employees constantly strive to meet the needs of our clients,” said Shane Hennessey, a vice president with the firm and the Omaha office leader.
Culture
Olsson’s culture, according to Hennessey, comes down to an employee-first mindset.
“We exist first and foremost for our employees,” he said. “Everything we do is for our employees.”
Along these lines, Olsson invests in the hiring process to ensure the firm ultimately selects people who will succeed in their jobs. It then offers employees opportunities to grow in their careers.
“We believe a person’s ability to function in our team atmosphere and employee-focused culture is as important to their long-term success as their technical abilities,” Hennessey said. “We look for people who are honest with others about how they view accountability, performance, hierarchy, authority, collaboration, client service and respect for others.”
Growth
Since its founding in 1956, Olsson has ballooned from a one-person operation in Lincoln into a firm with 1,300 employees operating in eight states. It opened its Omaha office in 1997.
Aside from an expanding number of employees, Olsson’s success also has allowed it to expand its services, Hennessey said.
Community
Employees are encouraged to be active in the communities where they work and live, Hennessey said. That could involve everything from serving on a local board to volunteering with a nonprofit.
The company also created the Olsson Foundation, which supports education, communities and the environment. Girls Inc. of Omaha and CodeCrush at the University of Nebraska at Omaha are just two of the local organizations that have received foundation support.
Olsson
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Second place, companies with more than 200 employees
Headquarters: Offices across the United States with metro area locations at 2111 S. 67th St., Suite 200, in Omaha and 11627 Virginia Plaza, Suite 103, in La Vista
Employees: 1,300 across all locations
Primary business: engineering and design services
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!