Status quo is no-go; innovation is critical to Verizon Media

At Verizon Media, employees are not confined by conventional ways of doing business.
Innovation is a critical piece of the puzzle at the company behind brands including Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch.
“Our employees are engaged, diverse and amazing team members,” said Bre Phelan, senior manager for strategy and operations and ad creative tech at Verizon Media. “We want people who look at the world from an innovative standpoint and love to question the status quo.”
Culture
Verizon Media believes in the importance of allowing its employees to grow, according to Phelan. The company provides mentorship programs and offers 11 different Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that aim to create networks and “enhance diversity and fuel our culture of inclusion and belonging,” Phelan said
“Our culture is diverse, engaging and supportive,” she added. “We have a strong focus on career development, community building and work-life balance.”
Growth
Since 2009 Verizon Media’s Omaha office has seen steady growth. After starting with 150 employees, the company’s workforce has expanded to more than 350 across its locations in Omaha and La Vista, where Verizon Media operates a data center.
“We have expanded operations and evolved to meet industry demand,” Phelan said. “Our corporate finance operations team is now based in Omaha, along with a majority of our ad operations team for North America.”
Community
Verizon Media has many different service initiatives intended to involve its employees in the community. The company hosts an annual day of service called “The Great Build,” which allows employees a day off to get involved, Phelan said.
Verizon also contributes through efforts stemming from its ERGs. As examples, the United ERG donated more than 2,000 face masks to South Omaha residents in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And the Parents and Caregivers ERG donates thousands of diapers to the Salvation Army with its annual office drive.
Verizon Media
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Fourth place, companies with more than 200 employees
Headquarters: New York City with an office in Omaha at 14010 FNB Parkway and a data center in La Vista
Employees: 357 across Omaha and La Vista locations
Primary business: Digital content, advertising and technology
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!