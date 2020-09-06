Staying nimble helps Signature Performance thrive in challenging times

The ever-evolving nature of the health care industry requires constant awareness in order to be successful in administration services.
That’s the view of Mark Mathia, chief experience officer at Signature Performance, who cites the innate curiosity and adaptability of the company’s workforce as a primary source of its success.
“At the core, we’re a learning organization,” Mathia said.
“As the problems have expanded, problems we didn’t know even would exist at the time, we’ve been able to step in and find a solution.”
Culture
Signature’s culture can be boiled down to one word: engaged. As Mathia explained, the company is focused on recognizing and fostering the strengths of each employee so they can excel at their job and have the confidence to adapt as the industry changes.
Maintaining that culture comes down to hiring curious people with diverse experiences and providing resources for continued improvement.
“We’ve designed an engagement strategy that tries to give our associates all the tools — everything from encouragement to technical skills — that they’re going to need to be very successful in their career,” Mathia said.
Growth
When it was founded in 2004, Signature started with six employees. It now has about 900 in Omaha and 1,100 nationwide.
However, Mathia said, influence is an equally important growth metric for the company. Increased influence leads clients to feel confident that Signature will tackle increasingly complex problems — such as the disruption caused by a pandemic.
“Because we had clients that trusted us, we were asked to solve bigger problems,” Mathia said.
Community
Service is especially important at Signature, Mathia said. Employees have the opportunity to participate in six different resource groups that connect Signature with the community. Volunteerism efforts have helped Heartland Pride, Abide, March of Dimes and Susan G. Komen of the Heartland, among others.
Signature Performance
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Fifth place, companies with more than 200 employees
Office: 10330 Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 305
Employees: 900 in Omaha
Primary business: Provides administration services to the private and public health care industry
