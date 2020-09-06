Vetter’s mission requires people with a heart for serving others

Passion is central to Vetter Health Services’ goal of transforming the senior living sector, and that spirited enthusiasm starts with the people who work there.
“Our mission, ‘Dignity in Life,’ means that we will treat everyone we come into contact with as the most important person in our lives,” said Rhonda Flanigan, chief people officer. “Obviously, we need people who are competent and who are experts in their field, but when it comes to who they are as people, they need to be kind and compassionate and have a heart for serving others.”
Culture
Vetter strives to create a culture where employees are genuinely excited about going to work. It starts with respect and trust.
“We all treat one another with respect and we recognize the value of each person we are privileged to work with,” Flanigan said.
Regarding its business operations, Vetter takes a transparent approach and actively involves its employees.
“Our goal is to create a work environment where people love to come to work every day,” Flanigan said.
Growth
Vetter Health Services’ roots date to 1975 when Jack and Eldora Vetter started the business out of their home in Millard. They started Vetter with the core belief that the elderly deserve dignity in life, according to Flanigan.
Now 45 years later, the company has 60 employees working at its home office in Elkhorn.
Community
Vetter encourages its people to get involved in the community — and they do. Employees are active in the Dreamweaver Foundation, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, Open Door Mission’s Lydia House, Youth for Christ and the Casa De La Esperanza backpack program.
Additionally, the company created the Vetter Foundation, which Flanigan said positively impacts local nonprofits, research, education and other charitable endeavors.
Vetter Health Services
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Second place, companies with 25 to 200 employees
Office: 20220 Harney St., Elkhorn
Employees: 60
Primary business: Health care management specializing in senior care
