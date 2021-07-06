Eppley traffic taking off as COVID-weary travelers get away

“Things are starting to loosen up,” said Scott Tarry, director of the Aviation Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, “and I think we’re going to see some positive steps in the right direction for the industry.”

In the pandemic downturn, the airport authority has put on hold its planning toward a rebuild of the Eppley terminal that could cost $500 million.

Roth said the airport authority continues to watch traffic numbers and industry trends to determine when the time is right to restart that. Part of the wait is to see how and when business travel recovers.

Still, the airport authority is moving forward on two related projects: a $20.3 million rerouting of the terminal entrance roadway and a $8.3 million renovation of the South Garage. The roadway is funded in part with $12 million in federal grants.

Initial work is underway and scheduled to conclude in late 2022.

Roth said people driving to the airport won’t encounter any significant delays from the construction.

When the roadway is completed, it will have a new turn off Abbott Drive 1,500 feet farther south. Along with a route to the terminal building, the roadway also will offer a loop back to long-term parking or the short-term phone lot.