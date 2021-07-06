Eppley traffic taking off as COVID-weary travelers get away

Air travel is climbing steadily at Eppley Airfield.
As COVID-weary travelers take back to the skies, Omaha Airport Authority officials say they expect the return to air travel will only continue as COVID-19 vaccinations increase and the pandemic remains at a low level.
Now, the airport authority is turning back to Eppley’s future development, with a pair of construction projects totaling $28.6 million starting at the terminal roadway and the airport’s older parking garage.
Eppley Airfield certainly experienced all stages of the pandemic: The bottom falling out early with a quiet concourse and nearly empty flights; the long, uncertain period where smaller numbers of travelers dealt with the virus; and now a hopeful recovery as people fly to see family or far-off vacation spots.
Dave Roth, the airport authority’s chief executive officer, recalls walking through the Eppley terminal early in the pandemic and sensing a grave scenario. It felt a lot like the air traffic shutdown following the 9/11 terrorist attacks back in 2001, he said.
Over the last three months, Roth said, he’s sensed a more positive atmosphere throughout the airport — more people and activity in the terminal, more people in airport garages, more travelers stopping for food and drinks.
“It’s just a good feeling to see that coming back,” Roth said.
The traffic numbers show Eppley’s rocky trip.
In April 2020 — mere weeks into the pandemic — total passengers at Eppley dropped nearly 96% over the same month a year prior. In the busy April 2019, Eppley typically saw some 6,700 people a day get on a plane.
Early in the pandemic, that fell to a few hundred a day. At the quietest point, just two or three passengers would be on some 150-seat flights, Roth said.
Within weeks after the pandemic started, Eppley was awarded $32.8 million in federal pandemic aid. Overall, it received some $60 million in federal assistance, some of which remains available through 2023, officials said.
After months with traffic down more than half of the pre-pandemic numbers, passenger counts have started turning higher month by month. March, April and May each got notably better — coinciding with the rise in vaccinations and drop in COVID cases. This May, traffic was down 27% over May 2019.
As the pandemic continues, the airport authority continues to put an emphasis on its health and safety protocols, promoting more touchless travel using mobile apps, stepping up its cleaning routines, asking for social distancing and requiring masks. Even as local mask rules drop, the federal government continues to require people to wear masks at airports and on airplanes through Sept. 13.
Roth said Eppley’s numbers are even running ahead of the nationwide trends thanks in part to the strong local economy.
Airlines are responding by returning many of Omaha’s suspended nonstop flights to service, including routes to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Nashville, Tampa and Destin, Florida. Airlines suspended as many as 14 of Eppley’s nonstop routes last year, but that’s now down to four.
“People are getting out there,” Roth said, with a large amount of the return in leisure travelers.
Analysts are noting the air industry’s recovery.
In May, Moody’s Investor Service switched its investment outlook for the airline industry to positive.
Moody’s said the industry’s fundamentals will improve over the next 12 to 18 months, led by leisure travel with corporate and international travel following. The company said business travel will start to recover by this fall as offices reopen.
AAA said that while road trips still dominate in people’s travel choices this summer, 3.5 million people were expected to fly over the Independence Day weekend. That’s high enough to reach 90% of pre-pandemic air travel, according to AAA.
In Nebraska, the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln noted that passenger counts increased rapidly in May, which contributed to a rapid rise in the state’s economic indicators.
“Things are starting to loosen up,” said Scott Tarry, director of the Aviation Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, “and I think we’re going to see some positive steps in the right direction for the industry.”
In the pandemic downturn, the airport authority has put on hold its planning toward a rebuild of the Eppley terminal that could cost $500 million.
Roth said the airport authority continues to watch traffic numbers and industry trends to determine when the time is right to restart that. Part of the wait is to see how and when business travel recovers.
Still, the airport authority is moving forward on two related projects: a $20.3 million rerouting of the terminal entrance roadway and a $8.3 million renovation of the South Garage. The roadway is funded in part with $12 million in federal grants.
Initial work is underway and scheduled to conclude in late 2022.
Roth said people driving to the airport won’t encounter any significant delays from the construction.
When the roadway is completed, it will have a new turn off Abbott Drive 1,500 feet farther south. Along with a route to the terminal building, the roadway also will offer a loop back to long-term parking or the short-term phone lot.
Roth said the improvements will position Eppley for long-term growth. Then when the full terminal renovation moves forward, officials said, those two projects will be done and in place.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb