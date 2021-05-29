Letter from the editor: Here's a Midwest travel guide to help plan a post-pandemic epic vacation

We are sooooo ready to get out and about as the United States begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Vacationing was tricky last year. While the outdoors felt like the safest option, many visitor centers were closed and some attractions had limited access because of COVID-19. Hotels and restaurants, doing their best to ensure safety from the virus and often operating at limited capacity and with skeleton staffs, could be a little awkward.

For the most part, that’s moving into the rear-view mirror and we can hit the road again.

So today, from a collaboration among Lee Enterprises Midwest news sites, we are publishing a regional travel guide.

Editors chose 10 sites, stretching from Indiana Dunes National Park, one of the nation’s newest national parks, to Scotts Bluff National Monument, one of the continent’s oldest landmarks.

In print, we are highlighting Mahoney State Park, just 30 miles from downtown Omaha. A modern park offering myriad activities, from traditional pastimes like fishing to wild adventures like the Go Ape treetops rope and zip line course, Mahoney opened 30 years ago on Memorial Day weekend.