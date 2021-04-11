Sand Hills boomers: Prairie chickens strut their stuff on the open range

“This is the largest known prairie chicken lek in Nebraska,” Barner said. “There are other outfitters in the state, and I’ve heard some pretty good numbers — 12 to 20 birds in places. Last year, I don’t think there was a day when I counted less than 28. It’s been about the same this year.”

At one time, hundreds of thousands of prairie chickens roamed the range, Barner said. “Their numbers are dwindling because of the loss of habitat. They don’t like people, roads, crop fields, power lines or cell towers.”

My husband, Kurt, and I originally planned to join Barner last March on a moonlight horseback excursion to the lek. Spooked by COVID-19, we asked for a raincheck. When we couldn’t make the one-and-only ride this year — on April 25 — we opted for the March 27 tour to the lek and added a next-day outing to watch the sandhill cranes lift off the Platte River at sunrise.

The meeting point for the four-hour prairie chicken tour was the parking lot of the North Platte visitor center. We boarded the bus at 5:30 a.m. along with about 15 others hailing from Missouri, Colorado, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska. This type of tour was a first for all of us, including several serious birders.