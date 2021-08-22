Smith Falls State Park is home to Nebraska's tallest — and possibly coldest — waterfall

The boardwalk is called the Frederick Krzyzanowski Memorial Walkway, in honor of the Krzyzanowski family, which still owns the Smith Falls property. Since it was established as a state park in 1992, the family has leased the land to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Part of the motivation for installing the walkway was to keep people on a designated path to prevent erosion and protect rare plants, including a one-of-a-kind species of aspen tree that’s a relic of the ice age.

But the walkway also was intended to improve accessibility to the falls.

Amy Kucera, superintendent of Smith Falls State Park, said the scenic 76-mile stretch of the Niobrara River has more than 230 waterfalls. But most are accessible only by floating the river.

Smith Falls is an exception in that it is accessible from both the park and the river.

At Smith Falls, Doug and I snapped photos from the observation deck. Then, I walked down a set of steps to wade in ice cold water under the falls.

Kucera said many of the park’s visitors have lived in Nebraska all their lives and have never seen the 63-foot-tall waterfall.