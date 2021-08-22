Smith Falls State Park is home to Nebraska's tallest — and possibly coldest — waterfall

As a Nebraska native, nobody needs to tell me that there’s more to this state than I-80, cornfields and Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska is so much more.
Chimney Rock. Fort Robinson State Park. Ashfall Fossil Beds. The sandhill crane migration.
I’ve traveled the state to see Nebraska’s natural sites but, somehow, a stop at Smith Falls State Park, home to the state’s tallest waterfall, never made it onto a vacation itinerary.
So during our trip to the Sandhills in June, we stopped at the park, which is 18 miles east of Valentine on the Niobrara River.
We hadn’t done much research ahead of time, so we weren’t sure if my husband Doug, who uses a wheelchair, would be able to see the falls.
We pulled into a handicapped parking stall in the campground, and I unloaded Doug’s wheelchair. To get to the falls, we first took a rock path that we navigated with the help of another park visitor.
We then crossed a steel footbridge across the Niobrara. (The historic Verdigre Creek bridge was taken down in 1993 and later reconfigured into a footbridge over the Niobrara.)
Eventually, we reached an accessible 300-foot wooden boardwalk, constructed in 1993 by volunteers from the Telephone Pioneers of America.
The boardwalk is called the Frederick Krzyzanowski Memorial Walkway, in honor of the Krzyzanowski family, which still owns the Smith Falls property. Since it was established as a state park in 1992, the family has leased the land to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Part of the motivation for installing the walkway was to keep people on a designated path to prevent erosion and protect rare plants, including a one-of-a-kind species of aspen tree that’s a relic of the ice age.
But the walkway also was intended to improve accessibility to the falls.
Amy Kucera, superintendent of Smith Falls State Park, said the scenic 76-mile stretch of the Niobrara River has more than 230 waterfalls. But most are accessible only by floating the river.
Smith Falls is an exception in that it is accessible from both the park and the river.
At Smith Falls, Doug and I snapped photos from the observation deck. Then, I walked down a set of steps to wade in ice cold water under the falls.
Kucera said many of the park’s visitors have lived in Nebraska all their lives and have never seen the 63-foot-tall waterfall.
“We hear a lot of screaming” when people go under the falls because the water is so cold and exhilarating, she said.