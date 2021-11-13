Trudy Rubin: US must do far more to prepare to counter Chinese cyber threats

Space and cyber capabilities are the big new worry. As Milley pointed out, our economy, country and military are entirely dependent on space and the satellites that provide local and global connectivity.

We are growing familiar with the mayhem cyber hackers — both governmental and criminal, or working in tandem — can wreak on our systems, from banks to energy supplies to hospitals.

“Space today is a new domain of more conflict,” the general said. “We don’t want to have conflict in space. I would say that we are the No. 1 country on Earth that has capabilities in space, but other countries are close behind. Space is becoming a very contested domain for the United States to operate in, and a lot of work remains to be done.”

Yet the progress in doing that “work that needs to be done” — in the political, military, health and environmental spheres — doesn’t remotely compute with the rapidity that is demanded.

As other speakers at the forum pointed out, the United States has the resources to catch up. Private companies are now working more closely with the Pentagon on combating cyber threats, and American scientific talent is still the best in the world (if we don’t block the immigrant talent that has been so crucial to our breakthroughs).