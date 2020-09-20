Try these delicious apple recipes for National Apple Month

In honor of apple harvests, festivals and road stands across the USA, here are facts you'll want to know and recipes you’ll surely want to try before September’s end.

It is, after all, National Apple Month.

1. Seventy percent of apples produced in the United States come from Washington. The second largest state producer is New York, followed by Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio and Idaho.

2. The United States grows about 200 varieties of apples, but the only native apple to North America is the crabapple. Once called common apples, the crabapple was first recorded in Boston in 1625. Seeds brought from Europe began to produce apples in the 17th century, leaving the crabapple in the dust until cider’s recent revolution of the tart, little apple.

3. It takes an apple tree four to five years to produce its first fruit. Once mature, an average tree can bare more than 800 pounds of fruit.

4. It takes about 36 apples to produce one gallon of cider. This means that each glass of cider you drink is the equivalent of 2-3 apples.

5. The Top 10 varieties sold in the United States are Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, McIntosh, Pink Lady, Braeburn and Jazz.