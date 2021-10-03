Try these tasty compound butter recipes

Butter doesn’t have to be boring. Check out these twists on a food staple.
Lemon Basil Garlic Butter
This quick and easy butter is a flavorful combination that is a great addition to chicken, fish, steak, hamburgers, pasta and bread.
½ cup salted butter
¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil
1 garlic clove, finely minced
½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Mix altogether until blended well.
2. Serve right away or wrap in wax paper and refrigerate until ready to serve. Will keep for up to a week. This can also be frozen.
* * *
Tomato Butter
This flavorful Tomato Butter can be used in place of plain butter to top steaks, pasta or mixed with grilled shrimp to take your meal to a whole new level.
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 large cloves garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
4 tablespoons chopped cilantro or Italian parsley
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
1. In a large bowl, cream butter with a hand mixer.
2. Mix in the cilantro, garlic and tomato paste. Add sea salt and ground pepper to taste.
3. Chill for two hours or more before using.
Notes: You can also place your tomato butter on plastic wrap and roll into a log. Chill until ready to serve, then slice. Use a quality tomato paste. Remember, it is the star in this recipe.
Source: cookingwithcurls.com
* * *
Honey Lavender Butter
This recipe is perfect with scones, biscuits, toast, muffins, coffeecakes, cornbread, and so much more.
1 cup salted butter, softened
1 tablespoon fresh lavender or 1½ teaspoons dried lavender, crushed
1 tablespoon honey
1. Mix ingredients thoroughly.
2. Serve right away or pipe little star shaped butter pieces and freeze on waxed paper on a hard pan in freezer, then pop off and store in a zip-top bag in freezer. Alternately, shape softened butter into logs and wrap with waxed paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve or freeze.
Source: food.com
* * *
Cinnamon Honey Butter
I love the sweet cinnamon butter you get at Texas Roadhouse. This recipe will fill that craving at home.
½ cup butter softened
½ cup honey
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1. Combine butter, honey, powdered sugar, and cinnamon in a medium sized bowl.
2. Using a hand mixer beat until the ingredients are whipped and combined.
3. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Source: therecipecritic.com
3 TikTok recipes to make during apple season
1. Apple Crumble Bars
What could be better than apple crumble? Try apple crumble on the go. These portable dessert bars from @fitwaffle make it easy to pack your favorite fall sweet for a little pick me up at lunchtime.
2. Cinnamon Apple Muffins
TikTok creator @nicole_thenomad shows you how to swap in some healthy alternatives to traditional baking ingredients in this delicious cinnamon apple muffin recipe. You’ll want these for breakfast every day this fall.
3. Easy Apple Tarts
If you love apple pie, but like @theres.food.at.home don’t have a big group to bake for, you need to try her apple pie tart recipe. Generous amounts of cinnamon, ginger, all spice, and brown sugar give you the classic apple pie flavor while pre-made puff pastry makes this easy to throw in the oven any time you get an apple pie craving.