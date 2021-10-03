 Skip to main content
Try these tasty compound butter recipes
Try these tasty compound butter recipes

With so many options, what is the best kind of butter to buy? The answer is not so simple.

Butter doesn’t have to be boring. Check out these twists on a food staple.

Lemon Basil Garlic Butter

This quick and easy butter is a flavorful combination that is a great addition to chicken, fish, steak, hamburgers, pasta and bread.

½ cup salted butter

¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil

1 garlic clove, finely minced

½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1. Mix altogether until blended well.

2. Serve right away or wrap in wax paper and refrigerate until ready to serve. Will keep for up to a week. This can also be frozen.

* * *

Tomato Butter

This flavorful Tomato Butter can be used in place of plain butter to top steaks, pasta or mixed with grilled shrimp to take your meal to a whole new level.

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro or Italian parsley

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1. In a large bowl, cream butter with a hand mixer.

2. Mix in the cilantro, garlic and tomato paste. Add sea salt and ground pepper to taste.

3. Chill for two hours or more before using.

Notes: You can also place your tomato butter on plastic wrap and roll into a log. Chill until ready to serve, then slice. Use a quality tomato paste. Remember, it is the star in this recipe.

Source: cookingwithcurls.com

Tomato Butter recipe

* * *

Honey Lavender Butter

Honey Lavender Butter

This recipe is perfect with scones, biscuits, toast, muffins, coffeecakes, cornbread, and so much more.

1 cup salted butter, softened

1 tablespoon fresh lavender or 1½ teaspoons dried lavender, crushed

1 tablespoon honey

1. Mix ingredients thoroughly.

2. Serve right away or pipe little star shaped butter pieces and freeze on waxed paper on a hard pan in freezer, then pop off and store in a zip-top bag in freezer. Alternately, shape softened butter into logs and wrap with waxed paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve or freeze.

Source: food.com

HONEY LAVENDER BUTTER recipe

* * *

Cinnamon Honey Butter

I love the sweet cinnamon butter you get at Texas Roadhouse. This recipe will fill that craving at home.

½ cup butter softened

½ cup honey

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1. Combine butter, honey, powdered sugar, and cinnamon in a medium sized bowl.

2. Using a hand mixer beat until the ingredients are whipped and combined.

3. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

Source: therecipecritic.com

