Try these tasty compound butter recipes

Tomato Butter





This flavorful Tomato Butter can be used in place of plain butter to top steaks, pasta or mixed with grilled shrimp to take your meal to a whole new level.

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro or Italian parsley

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1. In a large bowl, cream butter with a hand mixer.

2. Mix in the cilantro, garlic and tomato paste. Add sea salt and ground pepper to taste.

3. Chill for two hours or more before using.