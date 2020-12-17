Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Rutgers (copy)

INTANGIBLES

The record is 3-5 for Rutgers, but that represents serious improvement for a program that entered the season having lost 21 of 24 games and 21 straight to Big Ten opponents. The Scarlet Knights also would also love to end the league’s longest current bowl drought (six years). Nebraska too has kept burning its fire for more football despite limping to the finish of coach Scott Frost’s third year . Playing ball is what the months of COVID protocols and skirmishes with the Big Ten were for. Single-digit temperatures in New Jersey never sounded so good.

KEY MATCHUP: RUTGERS THIRD-DOWN OFFENSE VS. NEBRASKA’S THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE

In a game where both defenses figure to have an upper hand, which group of Blackshirts will show up for the money downs? Nebraska was a sieve in that situation early in the year, allowing opponents to cash in 34 of 63 chances (53.9%). But the group has been elite the past three games, with foes converting 11 of 40 . Rutgers, like Nebraska, has a stay-on-schedule offense that will either feature a hobbled QB or perhaps a backup. The team’s 35% conversion rate is 100th nationally. Those third downs with 4 to 6 yards to go will swing a few possessions .

OUR TAKE

The circumstances for this season have already been strange enough, so an oddball finale six days before Christmas is a fitting way to cap it. Las Vegas oddsmakers consider Nebraska the favorite, but that means little considering it has lost four of its past five games with that title. The notion that the Huskers can make their longest trip on a short week, rely on an offensive line of mostly underclassmen and suddenly clean up chronic mistakes for a victory feels like a stretch. This isn’t your older brother’s Rutgers team, either. RUTGERS 27, NEBRASKA 23​