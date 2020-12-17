Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Rutgers (copy)

WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Huskers continue to play musical chairs with their running backs, who have been plagued by injuries and an inability to find a hot hand. NU’s rush attack is slightly above average (4.51 yards per carry, 57th nationally) though mostly propped up by QB runs. The offensive line has been starting two redshirt freshman and a sophomore most of the year and will be joined by true freshman Turner Corcoran, who is replacing 40-game anchor Brenden Jaimes . Rutgers is allowing opponents to move at 4.22 yards per tote, but the group has a Big Ten-best 60 tackles for loss and only 18 of those are sacks; it's stuffing a lot of ball carriers behind the line.
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
Nebraska has been a walking slump-buster for defenses struggling against the pass. It is unable to throw deep — its 6.3 yards per attempt is 100th nationally and it has three pass plays for 30-plus yards in seven games — while four FBS programs have fewer than NU’s four touchdown passes. The lone bright spot has been sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson (pictured), whose 84 combined touches have netted 7.11 yards per play. Rutgers has earned a Big Ten-best nine takeaways by fumbles, forced by seven players, and is a top-30 team in getting off the field on third down . But the defense does allow 32.6 points per game.
WHEN RUTGERS RUNS THE BALL
The Scarlet Knights pounded Maryland for a season-high 235 rushing yards last week, finally gaining some traction behind a line that consisted of almost all new starters to begin the fall. Isaih Pacheco (473 yards) is their leading rusher, though no one on the team is particularly explosive (team yards per carry is 3.63, 100th nationally). Only a few teams run their quarterback more often and former Husker backup Noah Vedral has taken off 68 times for 193 yards. The Huskers were excellent on the ground against Iowa and Purdue before regressing against Minnesota’s run-heavy attack last week.
WHEN RUTGERS PASSES THE BALL
One team that gets even less bang for its passing buck than Nebraska is Rutgers (5.6 per attempt, 119th). Still, it passes half the time, with most of the production going to WR Bo Melton, Shameen Jones and Aron Cruickshank. The approach has yielded mixed results (14 touchdowns, eight interceptions, more than two sacks per game). If Vedral can’t go, expect a mix of former starters Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan. Nebraska improved in the last month at limiting big pass plays, though four total picks is a disappointment for a veteran secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The third phase has been an asset for the Scarlet Knights, who have made 9 of 11 field goals, own a top-10 net punting average and boast one of the nation’s best kickoff returners. That would be Cruickshank, who already has a 100-yard touchdown return this season and brought one back 87 yards for a pivotal score last year against Nebraska while with Wisconsin. Kicker Connor Culp has been NU’s key contributor (13 of 15 field goals) but punting has been adventure. ESPN’s special-teams efficiency rating considers Rutgers a top-20 unit while NU checks in at 87th.
INTANGIBLES
The record is 3-5 for Rutgers, but that represents serious improvement for a program that entered the season having lost 21 of 24 games and 21 straight to Big Ten opponents. The Scarlet Knights also would also love to end the league’s longest current bowl drought (six years). Nebraska too has kept burning its fire for more football despite limping to the finish of coach Scott Frost’s third year . Playing ball is what the months of COVID protocols and skirmishes with the Big Ten were for. Single-digit temperatures in New Jersey never sounded so good.
KEY MATCHUP: RUTGERS THIRD-DOWN OFFENSE VS. NEBRASKA’S THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE
In a game where both defenses figure to have an upper hand, which group of Blackshirts will show up for the money downs? Nebraska was a sieve in that situation early in the year, allowing opponents to cash in 34 of 63 chances (53.9%). But the group has been elite the past three games, with foes converting 11 of 40 . Rutgers, like Nebraska, has a stay-on-schedule offense that will either feature a hobbled QB or perhaps a backup. The team’s 35% conversion rate is 100th nationally. Those third downs with 4 to 6 yards to go will swing a few possessions .
OUR TAKE
The circumstances for this season have already been strange enough, so an oddball finale six days before Christmas is a fitting way to cap it. Las Vegas oddsmakers consider Nebraska the favorite, but that means little considering it has lost four of its past five games with that title. The notion that the Huskers can make their longest trip on a short week, rely on an offensive line of mostly underclassmen and suddenly clean up chronic mistakes for a victory feels like a stretch. This isn’t your older brother’s Rutgers team, either. RUTGERS 27, NEBRASKA 23
