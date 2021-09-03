Tyson Foods workers get paid sick leave; 75% vaccinated

NEW YORK — Tyson Foods is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first time, part of an agreement that secured union support for its mandate that all U.S. employees get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The meatpacking giant said 90,000 — or 75% — of its 120,000 U.S. workers have now been vaccinated, up from 50% when it announced the mandate on Aug. 3.

The company employs 10,300 workers in Nebraska including at plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha; those plants also were the source of major COVID-19 outbreaks last year. Tyson also employs workers at Smart Chicken facilities in Waverly and Tecumseh.

Workers have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, but there are exemptions for medical and religious reasons under agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Tyson Foods, which owns the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm brands, is among the few companies with a large front-line workforce to impose a vaccine mandate so far. Many companies have taken aggressive steps to encourage workers to get the vaccines while avoiding mandates that could worsen a labor shortage.