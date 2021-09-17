Union Pacific CEO sees strong economy coming out of pandemic

We think all of that supports a more vibrant economy, and anything that’s good for the U.S. economy — that helps the U.S. economy grow and thrive — is very good for Union Pacific.

Q. How does the overall economy look based on what you hear from railroad customers?

A. It still feels strong. The underlying dynamic is consumers are still sitting on a lot of cash. Borrowing rates are still historically low. There’s still good, strong demand for housing. There is strong demand for automobiles, but automobile production is being impacted by chip shortages. We continue to see decent strength in plastics and steel and things like soda ash that go into very broad parts of the economy and food and refrigerated product.

It does feel like the delta variant has taken the top end of demand off a little bit. It feels firm, underlying demand, but the real heat — the very top end — looks like it has cooled off a touch, but that doesn’t really cause me concern so long as the fundamentals remain in place, and they look pretty good right now.

Q. How many shipments is the railroad currently handling?