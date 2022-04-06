UNL ends random COVID-19 testing program

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has shut down its COVID-19 random mitigation testing program.

The decision, made in consultation with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, comes as COVID-19 positivity rates on campus have dropped precipitously.

According to UNL's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 34 positive cases out of more than 2,300 tests done since March 21, resulting in a 1.4% positivity rate.

Among the random mitigation testing, however, the positivity rate was at 0% during the week of March 28.

UNL reintroduced the random mitigation testing program in January after case counts began to spike with the omicron variant wave of the virus.

Discontinuing the program follows UNL doing away with its mask requirements and other mitigation efforts.

The university said it could reintroduce those measures if COVID-19 cases begin to rise once more.

Free voluntary testing continues to be available to students, faculty and staff on campus.