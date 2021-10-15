UNL to hire new executive vice chancellor from within

Plowman was elevated from her position as dean of the College of Business after none of the four original finalists — all external candidates — were chosen.

Spiller was among the four candidates who were passed over in 2016 but was chosen among four external finalists following a nationwide search in 2018 after Plowman left UNL to become chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

On Monday, Spiller said she resigned in order to care for an aging parent about a year and a half after arriving at UNL.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said the university is looking for someone who is familiar with the flagship campus's unique governance structure.

The executive vice chancellor reports to the chancellor and oversees most of the academic enterprise at UNL, including the deans.

But the vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources manages the academic programs within that unit.

Fiddelke said an internal candidate would also be familiar with UNL's move to a new budget model, as well as its ongoing N2025 strategic plan.

"This person will play a key role in those initiatives, so we need someone who can hit the ground running," Fiddelke said.

Along with Jones and Kolbe, search committee members include Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion; Rick Barrera, associate dean in the College of Business; Rick Bevins, interim vice chancellor for search and economic development; June Griffin, associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences; Batool Ibrahim, student body president; Deepak Keshwani, associate professor of biological systems engineering; Sophia Peridikaris, director and professor in the School of Integrative Studies; and James Volkmer, assistant vice chancellor.