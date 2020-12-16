UNO 2, Minnesota Duluth 2

UNO (4-3-1); 0 0 2 0-2
UMD (5-1-2); 1 1 0 0-2
First period: 1, UMD, Swaney (N. Cates), shorthanded, 12:36.
Second period: 2, UMD, Swaney (Olson, Kaiser), 12:38.
Third period: 3, UNO, Primeau 3 (Abate), power play, 2:24. 4, UNO, Ward 3 (Primeau), 13:27.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: First round - UMD, J. Cates (no); UNO, Ward (no). Second round - UMD, N. Cates (no); UNO, Randl (no). Third round - UMD, Swaney (no); UNO, Sullivan (no). Fourth round - UMD, Koepke (goal); UNO, Conley (goal). Fifth round - UMD, Jacques (no); UNO, Bremer (no). Sixth round - UMD, Olson (no); UNO, Primeau (goal).
Shots on goal:
UNO; 5 7 14 2-28
UMD; 12 9 8 2-31
Saves: UNO, Saville (29 saves). UMD, Fanti (26 saves).
Penalties: UNO, 6-12. UMD, 7-25.
Power-play conversions: UNO, 1-6. UMD, 0-4.
Three stars: 1, Chayse Primeau, UNO. 2, Taylor Ward, UNO. 3, Nick Swaney, UMD.
