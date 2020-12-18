UNO hockey

Western Michigan (2-6-1) tied it with 9:22 left when team captain Paul Washe stole the puck at the UNO blue line and beat Saville on a breakaway. The short-handed goal tied it, but Primeau's rebound goal two minutes later proved to be the game-winner.

He was camped near the net and ready when the rebound of a shot by defenseman Jason Smallidge caromed his way.

"I was pretty fortunate," Primeau said. "I was lucky enough that the puck found my stick."

The Mavs had to hang on in the final minute after the Broncos pulled their goalie and UNO was whistled for having too many men on the ice. When a pass in the closing seconds hopped over a Western Michigan defenseman's stick at the Mavs' blue line, UNO had its victory.

"Lots of different emotions after that game," said UNO coach Mike Gabinet, whose team is 3-1-1 in its last five games. "I was proud of our guys for finding a way to win after being down by three goals."

Western Michigan coach Andy Murray said it was a tough loss for his young team that suited up 10 freshmen.

​"We played well in the first period but we spent nine minutes of the second period in the penalty box,'' he said. "It's tough to generate any offense that way."