UNO women's box to go with 121820-owh-spo-bkw

UNO (1-4); 10; 7; 8; 13—38
At Illinois State (3-0); 10; 15; 23; 21—69
UNO: Killian 2-7 0-0 6, Ogier 3-9 1-1 4, Filer 0-3 0-0 0, Johnston 1-2 0-0 2, Schmitt 0-5 0-0 0, Murdie 2-5 0-0 5, Pilakouta 3-8 0-2 6, Frost 0-6 2-2 2, Felici 0-1 0-0 0, Ekdahl 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 1-4 2-2 5, Keitges 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 13-53 7-9 38.
IS: Moore 4-8 0-0 11, Wong 1-3 0-0 3, Crompton 4-8 0-0 11, Redmond 4-8 0-0 9, Wilson 1-2 5-12 7, Koudelka 1-3 1-3 3, Bullman 3-6 2-4 11, Saylor 3-4 1-1 7, Call 0-0 4-4 4, Newland 0-2 0-0 0, Gietzel 1-1 0-0 3, McGinnis-Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 13-24 69.
3-point goals: UNO 5-21 (Killian 2-4, Keitges 1-2, Murdie 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Filer 0-1, Felici 0-1, Ekdahl 0-1, Schmitt 0-2, Frost 0-2, Ogier 0-4); IS 12-23 (Moore 3-4, Bullman 3-4, Crompton 3-6, Gietzel 1-1, Redmond 1-3, Wong 1-3, Newland 0-2). Rebounds: UNO 30 (Killian 6); IS 38 (3 with 5). Assists: UNO 7 (Schmitt 3), IS 15 (Redmond, Wong 4). Turnovers: UNO 20, IS 16. Total fouls: UNO 21, IS 12. Fouled out: None.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!