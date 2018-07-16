Playing in the conference that has produced the past three national hockey champions, UNO is wasting no time in challenging itself this fall as it meets a pair of tough nonleague opponents in October.
The Mavericks will open the regular season at ECAC runner-up Union on Oct. 12-13 before returning home to face Big Ten champ and national runner-up Notre Dame Oct. 19-20.
Two series with Arizona State and a pair of games at Baxter Arena with Alaska Anchorage, including a New Year’s Eve matinee, are also a part of the nonleague slate released by UNO on Monday.
The NCHC schedule for the Mavs, which features 10 total games against 2016 titlist North Dakota, 2017 champion Denver and 2018 winner Minnesota Duluth, had been announced previously. UNO coach Mike Gabinet said this year’s nonconference slate will help it prepare.
“We’re going to have another tough nonconference schedule, starting off in Union and then, boom, right back with Notre Dame,” he said. “I think it’s going to be exciting to have Notre Dame come to our building. I think our fans are going to enjoy that, so it should be a great atmosphere for the game.”
The two opening series, which follow an Oct. 7 home exhibition with Manitoba, are expected to be the most difficult of the nonconference games for the Mavs. UNO played the Dutchmen and Fighting Irish last season, sweeping Union at Baxter Arena after splitting with Notre Dame on the road.
Gabinet said the early tests mean his team needs to be playing at a high level right out of the gate.
“We talk to our players about how important the summer is in preparation for the season. Nowadays, you don’t want to come into the season (slowly),” he said. “You have to come in ready to go.
“That’s something we’ve been emphasizing all summer. We have to put the work in right now so we’re able to start off on a high level. There won’t be much (time) for a warmup for us once the season gets going.”
UNO and Arizona State will meet for the third time in the four seasons in which ASU has had a Division I program. The Mavs are 3-0-1 against the Sun Devils, but will make their first trip to Arizona for an Oct. 26-27 series. They then host ASU at Baxter a month later over Thanksgiving weekend.
“They’re an up-and-coming team,” Gabinet said. “The way they’ve been recruiting, they’re making some traction in the recruiting market. I think they’re going to just keep getting better and better every year.”
The two-game series with Alaska Anchorage, which will be played Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, was the final addition to the 2018-19 schedule. UNO last squared off against the Seawolves two seasons ago, when it became the first visiting team to win a game at the annual Alaska Goal Rush tourney since Western Michigan in 2013-14.
The Mavs went 17-17-2 last season in Gabinet’s first year at the helm. The former UNO defenseman announced his first recruiting class, which included eight players, earlier this month.
“I’m excited about the character level of our guys, and really excited about how they’re going to contribute to our culture,” he said. “It’s nice that most of the guys are taking summer school (classes) and kind of getting familiar with Omaha and working out with our strength coach.”
The eight newcomers will help UNO fill the void left by is its recently graduated senior class of six.
Additionally, Gabinet confirmed that forward Colin Grannary and goalie Kris Oldham, both sophomores last season, are no longer with the program and are seeking opportunities to play elsewhere.
* * *
2018-19 UNO schedule
October: 7 vs. Manitoba, 5:07 p.m. (ex.). 12-13, at Union, 6 p.m. 19-20, vs. Notre Dame, 7:07 p.m. 26-27, at Arizona State, 8:05 p.m.
November: 2-3, vs. Miami, 7:07 p.m. 9-10, at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m. 23-24, vs. Arizona State, 7:07 p.m. 30-Dec. 1, vs. Colorado College, 7:07 p.m.
December: 7-8, at St. Cloud State, 7:37 and 7:07 p.m. 29, vs. Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m. 31, vs. Alaska Anchorage, 12:07 p.m.
January: 11-12, at Denver, 8:05 p.m. 18-19, vs. North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. 25-26, at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
February: 1-2, vs. Western Michigan, 7:07 p.m. 8-9, at Miami, 6:35 and 6:05 p.m. 22-23, vs. St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
March: 1-2, vs. Denver, 7:07 p.m. 8-9, at North Dakota, 7:37 and 7:07 p.m.
