Update on "The Crossroads" campus that's to be bigger and taller than predecessor

At its Elkhorn area headquarters and four senior facilities in the Omaha metro, Agemark employs about 150 caregivers and administrators. It has seven communities elsewhere in Nebraska and a total of 22 across the nation.

Personalized soap store comes to Bellevue

Buff City Soap, which opened its first Nebraska store last week in Bellevue, is famous for its on-site soap-making that allows customers to pick their ingredients and watch as their personalized soap is created in front of them.

The bath and body products shop at 10110 S. 15th St. in Bellevue is the first of at least 15 sites to be opened across the Midwest by owner and entrepreneur Curt Bowen. Another is slated to open this month in Kearney.

Each store offers more than 30 scents in various handcrafted soap products, including bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap.

“One of the best parts about our process is that our customers get a chance to see their products being crafted in our stores, which makes for a very transparent consumer experience,” Bowen said.

The brand was founded in 2013 and has been franchising since 2018.

