Update on "The Crossroads" campus that's to be bigger and taller than predecessor

The flashing monument on the northwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets alerts passersby that "exciting" new developments are coming.
Here’s an update on "The Crossroads":
Plans detailing the proposed layout of the roughly $500 million mixed-use redevelopment are newly submitted to the Omaha Planning Department. That kicks off a governmental process to approve various technical aspects of the project slated to replace the shopping mall that occupied the corner since 1960.
Also to be considered at the January Planning Board meeting (and later by the City Council) is a request by Lockwood and Century development companies for a public tax-increment financing incentive.
Among changes proposed on and around the property is an additional left turn lane into The Crossroads for eastbound traffic on Dodge. Currently there is only one, and Lockwood's Emily O'Connor said a second would help prevent a bottleneck of cars entering the re-energized campus.
Last week, crews began tearing down the former Sears Auto Center, which was part of the mall proper. Demolition overall is expected to wrap up next June, and new construction activity should begin.
Previously, a couple of buildings on the mall's western periphery (the old Best Buy and Applebee's restaurant) were razed to make way for the new series of office, retail and entertainment structures and green space. In all, the new project site is to span about 40 acres and could reach 10 stories at its peak.
The Target store and 2,200-space parking garage structure to the north are to remain intact and integrated into the new project bounded by 72nd, 75th, Dodge and Cass Streets.
Lockwood president Chip James said demolition and submittal of proposed agreements to the city are signs that the redevelopment, indeed, is progressing.
"We are going," he said. "We didn't talk about it — we're doing it."
That's a reference to the past decade since Frank Krejci of Century Development bought the struggling mall. Krejci had worked previously with a different partner to try and redo Crossroads. Various plans were proposed and talked about since 2010, but never materialized.
The Lockwood-Century team expects to open the new venture in 2024.
$10 million senior facility to open in Elkhorn
A new $10 million senior living community will open in the Elkhorn area this month.
The CountryHouse Residence is a project of the growing Omaha-based Agemark company. The newly constructed complex spans about 30,000 square feet near 204th and Q Streets and will exclusively focus on memory care, serving about 40 residents when full.
Construction began in the fall of last year on the structure at 3720 George B Lake Parkway. It features a variety of services, including on-site health care, meals, transportation, housekeeping, laundry and personal care assistance.
At its Elkhorn area headquarters and four senior facilities in the Omaha metro, Agemark employs about 150 caregivers and administrators. It has seven communities elsewhere in Nebraska and a total of 22 across the nation.
Personalized soap store comes to Bellevue
Buff City Soap, which opened its first Nebraska store last week in Bellevue, is famous for its on-site soap-making that allows customers to pick their ingredients and watch as their personalized soap is created in front of them.
The bath and body products shop at 10110 S. 15th St. in Bellevue is the first of at least 15 sites to be opened across the Midwest by owner and entrepreneur Curt Bowen. Another is slated to open this month in Kearney.
Each store offers more than 30 scents in various handcrafted soap products, including bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap.
“One of the best parts about our process is that our customers get a chance to see their products being crafted in our stores, which makes for a very transparent consumer experience,” Bowen said.
The brand was founded in 2013 and has been franchising since 2018.
How long to save for that new home?
Omaha was ranked high among the 125 most populous U.S. cities with the least barriers to achieving homeownership, according to a new report by RealtyHop.
RealtyHop, a home listing site, looked at median incomes and asking prices for homes over the past year to figure how long it would take to save for a 20% down payment (assuming households save 20% of their annual gross income per year).
By RealtyHop’s measure, Omahans on average would have to save for 3.5 years to accumulate enough cash for that down payment. That put it among the 12 cities with the lowest barriers to homeownership.
Lincoln’s savings time was said to be 3.8 years, ranking it as the 23rd easiest city to buy a home.
For perspective, Los Angeles topped all 125 cities for having the greatest barrier. RealtyHop said families there would have to save for 13.8 years to enter homeownership and qualify for a loan.
On the other end, Detroit families would take 1.62 years to afford that 20% down payment.
Colliers’ index slides, but housing is bright spot
The Omaha Economic Index developed by Colliers International is at its lowest point since the first quarter of 2017.
The index dropped 7.7% in the third quarter compared to the second of 2020, and declined nearly 15% over third quarter 2019. That represents four consecutive quarters below the 12-year trend line.
While COVID-19 has negatively hit the economy in many areas, Colliers officials noted that local housing sales have shined and consumer spending is outpacing the national average.
According to the Colliers report, total retail sales for the Omaha metro were about 19% higher than the previous quarter. For comparison, retail spending for the nation went up 12.4% during the same period.
Colliers reported that sales of newly constructed Omaha homes rose about 20% over the second quarter and 33% over the same quarter of 2019. Existing home sales increased about 19% from the second quarter and 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Avidor 'active senior' living community opens
The new 162-unit Avidor apartments at Omaha’s Sterling Ridge campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets has started to welcome residents.
The complex targeting active seniors 55 years and older is managed by Allegro Management Co. and includes a hotel-like lobby, bistro bar, business center, pet spa, yoga studio and fitness center, theater, chef’s demonstration kitchen and more.
Representatives said they welcomed new residents the last week of November.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!