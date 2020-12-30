US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labor

The moves, triggered by petitions filed by nonprofit groups and a law firm, came in the wake of an in-depth investigation by the Associated Press into labor abuses on plantations in Malaysia and neighboring Indonesia, which together produce about 85% of the $65 billion supply of the world's most consumed vegetable oil. Palm oil can be found in roughly half the products on supermarket shelves and in most cosmetic brands. It’s in paints, plywood, pesticides, animal feed, biofuels and even hand sanitizer.

The AP interviewed more than 130 current and former workers from two dozen palm oil companies for its investigation, finding everything from rape and child labor to trafficking and outright slavery on plantations in both countries.

Sime Darby supplies to some of the biggest names in the business, from Cargill to Nestle, Unilever and L'Óreal, according to the companies’ most recently published supplier and palm oil mill lists.

Hinojosa said the agency’s decision to issue the ban should send an “unambiguous” message to the trade community.

“Consumers have a right to know where the palm oil is coming from and the conditions under which that palm oil is produced and what products that particular palm oil is going into,” she said.