US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50-plus

Lindsay Huse, Douglas County’s health director, hailed the news. “We are very happy to hear it and glad more residents will be able to get their boosters and be protected against COVID-19,” she said.

The expanded approval for booster shots won’t change the Health Department’s procedures. With everyone 18 and older now eligible for the added shots, it stands to make vaccinators’ jobs easier, because they will no longer have to ask so many questions to determine whether those seeking vaccines can get them.

On Friday, the CDC also put out a plea for those who had previously qualified but hadn’t yet signed up for a booster to quit putting it off — saying older Americans and people with risks such as obesity, diabetes or other health problems should try to get one before the holidays.

The expansion makes tens of millions more Americans eligible for an extra dose of protection.

The No. 1 priority for the U.S., and the world, still is to get more unvaccinated people their first doses. All three COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, including hospitalization and death, without a booster.