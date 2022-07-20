Valmont report Q2 earnings

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $76.1 million.
The Omaha-based company said it had profit of $3.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $3.70 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.
The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.1 million.
Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.60 to $14 per share.