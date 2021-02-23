Villanova’s ruled the new Big East; but is Creighton No. 2?

Who’s next, though?

You could argue that Creighton’s standing in this discussion, perhaps more than any other contender for the No. 2 spot, has the greatest potential to change by season’s end.

The Jays still have a chance at a Big East regular season title and they’ll be one of two clear favorites in the league tournament. And then there’s March Madness. One deep NCAA tournament run could help CU address the most glaring flaw since its 2013 arrival on the major-conference scene (poor March showings).

So maybe we should revisit this topic in April.

In this sport, the NCAA tournament has a tendency to completely rewrite narratives. That might not be entirely fair, given the unpredictability of a single-elimination event. But this is how college hoops works. You’re defined by what you do in March.

That’s mostly why, as of today, I’d take Xavier’s eight-year resume over the rest of the non-Villanova teams’ achievements in the new Big East.

But it’s closer than it used to be.