'Vivid' Dakota Johnson brings humor, heart to 'Our Friend'

Why on Earth have we not heard more about "Our Friend"?

After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, the tear-jerker has taken a year and a half to reach theaters. It's about cancer, which is probably a strike against it. And it's the sort of small, tender story that used to sweep movie awards but has been more likely to show up on TV in recent years.

But it is not your standard disease-of-the-week affair.

"Our Friend" is based on journalist Matt Teague's essay, which he thought would be about his late wife, Nicole, but morphed into a tribute to their friend, Dane. He helped them in unprecedented ways when Nicole (Dakota Johnson) was diagnosed with cancer and Matt (Casey Affleck, understated) was traveling for work so often that neither of them could adequately care for their two young daughters. Enter Dane (Jason Segel), then Nicole's friend more than Matt's, who moved in with them to become a full-time child care/health care/best friend ever, with an additional dose of awkwardness because he once asked Nicole on a date .

That last detail is a key to why "Our Friend" is so good. It feels scrupulously honest in its depiction of both Nicole's illness and the family's response to it, and that means it makes room for details that don't fit a tidy narrative arc. The Teagues' friends, for instance, do not understand what Dane is doing there, implying that he's a freeloader or worse. At the point where it seems "Our Friend" is on the verge of canonizing Nicole as a generous friend and warm, dedicated mom, her harsh medications do so much damage to her system that she begins to seem possessed, spewing hate at the very people who are trying to make her comfortable. Segel is particularly good in this scene, patiently absorbing the blows while remaining in caretaker mode.

It's not an easy movie to watch, but the other thing about honesty is that it draws us in. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, whose biggest credit is the excellent SeaWorld documentary exposé "Blackfish," "Our Friend" inspires trust. Because of its truthfulness, we're willing to stick through the hard stuff, confident that there will be beautiful stuff, too.

The movie, rated R for language, is showing in theaters and on demand.