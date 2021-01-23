'Vivid' Dakota Johnson brings humor, heart to 'Our Friend'
- Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Joe Ricketts is hiring staff to launch an online national news service called Straight Arrow News that he said will do what other outlets aren't doing — providing news without a political slant.
- Updated
You asked. He answered. Tom Shatel has a full mailbag this week covering a wide range of topics from Wan'Dale Robinson's departure to the outlook of next season, plus a lot more.
- Updated
The Nebraska Humane Society suggests that dog owners understand the risks and their own dog before going to a dog park. "This kind of thing can happen with any breed of dog."
- Updated
Nebraska coach Scott Frost discussed the Huskers' spring game, decision to not play in a bowl game and more on the radio Wednesday night.
- Updated
The man and his daughter survived the ordeal without serious injury, and the man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
- Updated
Did Wan'Dale Robinson leave in part because Nebraska's offense was changing? Or did the offense shift because the playmaker left? Check out Tom Shatel's takes from the interview with Scott Frost.
- Updated
A pipe collapsed Tuesday morning south of the 36th Street intersection with Ponca Road. Traffic will be diverted for months as repairs are made.
- Updated
Bill Scott decided to show his gratitude in the form of $5 million for the care he was given in North Platte.
- Updated
My ex-husband, Ed, was verbally, emotionally, and at times physically abusive. My parents contact Ed regularly to see how he is doing and to use his company (he is a contractor).
- Updated
The World-Herald had an hour-long conversation with Scott Frost on Friday and he shed some insight into the hot topics of the offseason, including staff changes, player departures and more.