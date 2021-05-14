VNA signs agreement to sell home health and hospice services to Amedisys

Visiting Nurse Association, a 125-year-old nonprofit that delivers home health and hospice care in Omaha and Council Bluffs, has signed an agreement to transition home health and hospice operations to Amedisys Inc., a publicly held provider of home health, hospice and personal care headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The transaction is expected to close on or around July 1.

“It has become clear that we should return to our original focus — to serve those in the community who may not have the resources for home health and hospice care services,” said James Summerfelt, VNA president and CEO. “This was our original mission, and there is still tremendous need in our community. We want to ensure that the needs of individuals and families can be met with expertise and compassion well into the future.”

VNA leadership identified the need to consider external investors to ensure the home health and hospice programs, as well as its foundation, would remain financially strong and successful, according to a release.