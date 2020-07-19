Volunteer of the Year: Haji Weliyo makes things happen, unpacks heavy topics for teen campers

Haji has been a volunteer at our IncluCity camp longer than any current staffers of Inclusive Communities have been on board. This should tell you something about his level of commitment.
In many ways, Inclusive Communities has come to rely on Haji for a sense of continuity at camp. He has been a huge part of the sustainability we’ve experienced with IncluCity. He also helps us continuously improve and evolve our camps so that we are always bringing in new perspectives, new ideas and new forms of inclusivity.
Haji consistently shows up, brings his smile, brings his compassionate way of connecting with and comforting young people at our camp. At IncluCity, we have fun, and we also unpack some heavy topics for teenagers who are going through the regular struggles of making sense of who they are and how they fit into the world around them. Haji meets them at those crucial junctures and makes them feel seen.
He first came to camp as a delegate in 2014, when he was in high school. He admittedly “wasn’t a person who talked about things” back then. But he said that the way he was impacted by IncluCity drew him out of his habit of bottling things up. His own experience made him want to come back as a camp volunteer. So far, he’s volunteered at 24 camps. That’s almost 2,000 hours of service to Inclusive Communities, and we really can’t stress its value.
When you have someone who shows up every single time, that’s the true indicator of character. And Haji is that person. He’s not showing up for himself or even for Inclusive Communities. He’s not showing up for his friends. He’s showing up for the new students. He’s showing up for young people he’s never met before, so he can support them in the way that only he does. We’ve seen how he creates space for others.
Right now, we see the world getting torn down in a lot of different ways, but IncluCity has always been a space for people to show up and be their bravest selves. This is something we’ve tried to replicate on many levels through our community and business programming. Haji is one of the people out there making this happen every day, and that’s why he’s our Volunteer of the Year.
