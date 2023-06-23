Another Omaha Westside graduate is prepared to make his Major League debut.

Pitcher Matt Waldron is being called up by the San Diego Padres and is expected to start Saturday's game against Washington.

Other Westside grads currently in the majors are Houston's Jake Meyers, who like Waldron played collegiately for Nebraska, and Milwaukee's Darin Ruf.

The 26-year-old Waldron originally was with the Cleveland organization as he was drafted in the 18th round in 2019. He was part of a trade that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego in 2020, and Waldron became a knuckleballer in 2021. Waldron will be the first knuckleballer in the majors since 2021.

The right-hander was promoted to Triple-A last season and has made 12 starts at that level this season.

He's just 1-6 with a 7.02 ERA, but he's gone at least six innings in four of his last five starts. He does have 75 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.