Was 2021 the Big East's best high school recruiting cycle since realignment?

>> There are 12 top 100 recruits set to join the Big East next year, according to the 247 composite. That's the second-highest total in one class since reconstruction (14 in 2014).

Pretty good.

What has to be noted about the Big East, though, is that -- at least since 2013 -- it's been a league where success has hinged on the developmental process. The star performers are juniors and seniors. The championship-caliber teams are loaded with experience.

And the freshmen? Well, they often get gobbled up by the high-level scouting or the punishing physicality or the maddening mental strain.

Creighton fans have seen this play out. Mitch Ballock finished as one of the best shooters in program history, and he made just 29.8% of his triples in league play as a rookie. Ty-Shon Alexander ended up earning an All-Big East first-team spot as a junior, but he averaged 5.5 points per game in Year One. Khyri Thomas won back-to-back Big East defensive player of the year awards and got picked in the second round of the NBA draft, yet he struggled to stay in the rotation at the end of his freshman season.

There are countless stories across the conference like that.