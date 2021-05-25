Was 2021 the Big East's best high school recruiting cycle since realignment?

It's probably best not to judge recruiting classes before the players even step foot on campus.
We know this.
But one thing's clear as the dust begins to settle on the 2021 recruiting cycle: Big East teams are bringing in some DUDES next year.
We're talking high-profile, top-tier recruits who have a chance to contribute right away as freshmen. Seemingly every squad has at least one headliner.
And this isn't a surprise. The conference's teams started building momentum this past summer, landing key commits despite the constraints of virtual visits and Zoom chats. It's one of the reasons why there was so much importance on Creighton's 2021 recruiting class — the Jays had to keep up with their peers.
CU did end up leading the way, according to the rankings. But there's incoming talent everywhere. A couple quick notes about this conference's 2021 group:
>> Big East teams produced five different top 25 recruiting classes, according to the 247Sports rankings (Creighton at No. 7, UConn at No. 14, Georgetown at No. 16, Marquette at No. 18 and Villanova at No. 20). The league's previous post-realignment high was four. Over the last eight seasons, the Big East averaged two top 25 classes per year.
>> The average national ranking of Big East recruiting classes: 36. That's the lowest since the league reorganized (the next-best average was 42.5 in 2017).
>> There are 12 top 100 recruits set to join the Big East next year, according to the 247 composite. That's the second-highest total in one class since reconstruction (14 in 2014).
Pretty good.
What has to be noted about the Big East, though, is that -- at least since 2013 -- it's been a league where success has hinged on the developmental process. The star performers are juniors and seniors. The championship-caliber teams are loaded with experience.
And the freshmen? Well, they often get gobbled up by the high-level scouting or the punishing physicality or the maddening mental strain.
Creighton fans have seen this play out. Mitch Ballock finished as one of the best shooters in program history, and he made just 29.8% of his triples in league play as a rookie. Ty-Shon Alexander ended up earning an All-Big East first-team spot as a junior, but he averaged 5.5 points per game in Year One. Khyri Thomas won back-to-back Big East defensive player of the year awards and got picked in the second round of the NBA draft, yet he struggled to stay in the rotation at the end of his freshman season.
There are countless stories across the conference like that.
The league has had just two freshmen earn first- or second-team All-Big East recognition in the last nine years: Marquette's Henry Ellenson was a first-teamer in 2016 and Creighton's Justin Patton (after a redshirt season) was a second-teamer in 2017.
Only three times since 2013 has a freshman produced enough to finish as a top 10 scorer in conference action. Last year, just three rookies — Butler's Chuck Harris, Marquette's Dawson Garcia and St. John's Posh Alexander — even ended up in the top 30 in points per game in Big East play.
So what's in store for 2021-22?
Hard to say. Most aren't expecting a Jalen Suggs or a Cade Cunningham here. But there's plenty of young talent coming in, perhaps more than the Big East has experienced from a freshman class this decade. And several teams have opportunities for playing time. Usually that's a recipe for production.
One can't help but think back to 2017.
That was the first season for Patton, Shamorie Ponds, Markus Howard, Kamar Baldwin, Sam Houser, Tyrique Jones, Myles Powell, Alpha Diallo, Donte DiVincenzo and others. Not only did those players make immediate contributions, several of them eventually emerged as go-to guys and record-setters. By the time that class matured — they were seniors in 2020 — the Big East was collectively peaking as a league, with three top 10 teams and six or seven legit NCAA tournament candidates.
Maybe the 2021 class can elevate the conference in a similar fashion.
Here are the top 2021 recruits headed to the Big East (rankings via the 247 composite)
No. 21 overall Aminu Mohammed | 6-5 shooting guard, Georgetown
No. 46 Arthur Kaluma | 6-8 forward, Creighton
No. 48 Jordan Hawkins | 6-5 shooting guard, UConn
No. 52 Jordan Longino | 6-5 shooting guard, Villanova
No. 53 Samson Johnson | 6-10 center, UConn
No. 56 Rahsool Diggins | 6-1 point guard, UConn
No. 66 Ryan Nembhard | 6-1 point guard, Creighton
No. 71 Mason Miller | 6-9 forward, Creighton
No. 79 Brandon Weston | 6-5 wing, Seton Hall
No. 89 Ahamad Bynum | 6-1 shooting guard, DePaul
No. 90 Stevie Mitchell | 6-2 point guard, Marquette
No. 94 Nnanna Njoku | 6-9 center, Villanova
No. 106 Emarion Ellis | 6-5 shooting guard, Marquette
No. 110 Ryan Mutombo | 6-11 center, Georgetown
No. 112 Cesare Edwards | 6-10 center, Xavier
No. 114 David Joplin | 6-7 forward, Marquette
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa