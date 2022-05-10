 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Omaha, NE

Right Now
73°
Clear
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Feels Like: 73°
  • Heat Index: 73°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 73°
  • UV Index: 7 High
  • Sunrise: 06:09:20 AM
  • Sunset: 08:31:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 63°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
1 AM
73°
2%
1 AM
73°

Wind: E @ 5 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

2 AM
73°
3%
2 AM
73°

Wind: ESE @ 5 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

3 AM
72°
5%
3 AM
72°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

4 AM
74°
6%
4 AM
74°

Wind: SSE @ 8 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

5 AM
72°
5%
5 AM
72°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

6 AM
72°
5%
6 AM
72°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

7 AM
73°
6%
7 AM
73°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

8 AM
75°
7%
8 AM
75°

Wind: SSE @ 8 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 77°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

9 AM
78°
8%
9 AM
78°

Wind: S @ 9 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 73%

Wind Chill: 78°

Heat Index: 82°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

10 AM
81°
6%
10 AM
81°

Wind: SSE @ 9 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 64%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 85°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
84°
2%
11 AM
84°

Wind: SSE @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 59%

Wind Chill: 84°

Heat Index: 88°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
86°
1%
12 PM
86°

Wind: SSE @ 12 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 55%

Wind Chill: 86°

Heat Index: 91°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

