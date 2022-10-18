50-year-old mark for low temperature falls in Omaha

Tuesday morning's low of 16 degrees set an all-time record for the earliest, lowest temperature in Omaha.

The previous early record low had been 18 degrees on Oct. 17, 1976.

Temperature records for Omaha go back 152 years, to 1871.

On average, Omaha usually doesn't hit 16 degrees until the second half of November, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

"So we're more than a month ahead of time," he said.

The cold air smashed a daily record for Oct. 18 that had been in place for 50 years — 20 degrees, set in 1972.

And it brought Omaha its earliest hard freeze in 10 years.

A hard or "killing" freeze is considered any temperature at or below 28 degrees. Many plants can survive a frost of 32 degrees, but not temperatures in the 20s.

Those who successfully protected their tender annuals Monday night will need to do so again Tuesday night. Temperatures are forecast to drop to around 20 degrees Wednesday morning.

This year's hard freeze arrived about two weeks earlier than average in Omaha.

Arctic air, clear skies and drought conditions worked together to deliver the records, Nicolaisen said.

Clear skies allow warmth to lift away from Earth's surface. And dry air can't hold warmth the way moist air can, he said.

Records were broken from North Dakota to Texas, Nicolaisen said. Cities setting records include Lincoln (with a low of 18), Norfolk, Kansas City and Des Moines.

Drought also would have contributed to the early freeze in 2012, he said. That year was Nebraska's driest year on record.

As days getting shorter, brutal blasts of Arctic air become more potent, and records get harder to break. The month's all-time lowest temperature record is 8 degrees, set Oct. 28, 1925.

Temperature are expected to turn around Wednesday as winds shift to the south. By Sunday, Omaha could see a high of 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

The average low for Omaha this time of year is around 42 degrees.

The earliest Omaha has seen a hard freeze was Sept. 29, 1984. The latest occurred Nov. 23, 1931.