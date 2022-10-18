 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50-year-old marks for low temperatures fall in Omaha, Norfolk

Omaha and Norfolk broke 50-year-old records for low temperatures Tuesday but the cold snap is expected to be short lived. 

The National Weather Service in Valley reported that Omaha recorded a low temperature of 17, three degree below the mark of 20 set in 1972. Norfolk also reported 17 degrees, one degree below the previous record of 18.

Lincoln was among the warmer cities in eastern Nebraska recording a low of 23. That is two degrees above the record of 21 also set in 1972. 

Highs in the mid-40s are expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Warmer air will start to spread across the region Wednesday with highs reaching the mid-50s to lower 60s in eastern Nebraska and lower to mid-50s in western Iowa.

Even more warming is expected from Thursday into the weekend. Highs by Friday will be mostly in the 70s, then mid-70s to lower 80s are likely for the weekend.  

