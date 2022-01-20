A crazy, confused winter: Omaha's roller-coaster temperatures explained

Omaha has received 7.8 inches of snow so far, a little more than half of average for this time of year. (Virtually all of that snow has come in January.)

In spite of this winter's swings in temperature, none of the temperatures in the last month have been extreme. No records have been set.

(That is except for Dec. 15, when incredibly warm air bathed the region and records fell across the heart of the U.S. Omaha set its all-time December high with 74 degrees.)

So what about the rest of winter? Will the roller-coaster continue? Or is payback coming in the form of a bitterly cold, snowy February?

DeWald said anything can happen. But there's reason to respect the winter power of February.

Three of Omaha's top five snowiest days have occurred in February.

And Nebraska is on a trend toward harsh winter weather in February. Last year, a polar vortex in February led to rolling blackouts, and in 2019, a cold, snowy February set the stage for catastrophic flooding in March.