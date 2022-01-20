A crazy, confused winter: Omaha's roller-coaster temperatures explained

It’s as if winter has gotten confused the last couple of weeks.
Temperatures have bounced back and forth between Arctic freezes and spring respites.
Last week, an Omahan could hop on a bike on Thursday and enjoy temperatures in the 50s, then don cross country-skis on Saturday and bundle up against temperatures in the teens.
This week, the mercury in Omaha topped out at 49 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and then plunged to 4 degrees Wednesday night.
Next week, a similar swing is forecast: highs in the 40s on Monday and lows in the single digits on Tuesday night.
It's as if winter can't decide to be winter.
Roller-coaster temperatures are nothing new during winters in Nebraska, but this year the ups and downs seem to be happening more often, said Van DeWald, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There's no simple way to back that up with data, but DeWald, a marathoner who trains outdoors, said it sure feels that way.
DeWald said the most likely reason for the widely fluctuating temperatures has been the lack of snow cover.
Arctic fronts (i.e. blasts of winter) are causing temperatures to plunge as they move through. That happens every winter.
This year, there's little to no snow on the ground, so when those fronts have moved out temperatures have bounced back up, he said.
"With snow cover, the temperature swings aren't going to be as dramatic," DeWald said.
Here's why: When the ground is snow-covered, the snow helps 'refrigerate' any warm air that moves in after an Arctic front moves out.
DeWald pointed to Monday's temperature difference between Lincoln and Red Oak, Iowa, as an illustration of the significance of snow.
The two communities are about 90 miles apart, but on Monday afternoon, Red Oak's high was 36 degrees while Lincoln's was 52 degrees.
The difference? Red Oak still had a couple of inches of snow on the ground because it had received more snow when Friday night's storm moved through.
"The air mass over Red Oak and Lincoln was very similar, but there's a 16-degree temperature swing just because of the snow cover," DeWald said.
Omaha has received 7.8 inches of snow so far, a little more than half of average for this time of year. (Virtually all of that snow has come in January.)
In spite of this winter's swings in temperature, none of the temperatures in the last month have been extreme. No records have been set.
(That is except for Dec. 15, when incredibly warm air bathed the region and records fell across the heart of the U.S. Omaha set its all-time December high with 74 degrees.)
So what about the rest of winter? Will the roller-coaster continue? Or is payback coming in the form of a bitterly cold, snowy February?
DeWald said anything can happen. But there's reason to respect the winter power of February.
Three of Omaha's top five snowiest days have occurred in February.
And Nebraska is on a trend toward harsh winter weather in February. Last year, a polar vortex in February led to rolling blackouts, and in 2019, a cold, snowy February set the stage for catastrophic flooding in March.
"We’ve got a lot of winter left," DeWald said. "We can make up our (snow) deficits pretty easily in February and March."