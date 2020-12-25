Another major storm is on the way to Nebraska; travel could be difficult next week

Get ready for a storm that could be a doozy.

Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. Flooding rains are even possible.

The type of precipitation for any given locale, from all rain to all snow or something in between, will depend on temperature. Omaha and Lincoln are near the rain/snow line, according to AccuWeather, The World-Herald's weather consultant, so the type of precipitation in those cities is especially uncertain. To the north, heavy snow is likely, and to the south, rain.

One thing that's certain: The storm will be carrying a lot of moisture.

"All eyes are on this system," said Becky Kern, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. "It's going to have a big impact for the region midweek. The main story for anyone who has travel plans is to really keep an eye on this."

The storm is likely to stretch from northern Texas to the Great Lakes, she said.

Kern said this storm will differ from this week's ferocious blast of snow and Arctic winds.