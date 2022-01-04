 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another shot of blustery Arctic cold headed to Omaha
0 Comments

Another shot of blustery Arctic cold headed to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is what you can expect from the weather for the week ahead in Omaha.

Strong winds and bitingly cold weather will make being outside unpleasant the next few days. 

And windy weather is on tap at least through Sunday, though not nearly as strong as the winds that were blowing through Tuesday evening.

Winds in excess of 40 mph were expected Tuesday evening.

010522-owh-new-weather-pic-cm001

If this orange, inflatable mascot by the Boost Mobile store, 3170 Leavenworth St., thought Tuesday was a rough day, it won't be too happy about the rest of the week. Cold, windy weather is forecast into Sunday. 

Double-digit below-zero wind chills are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings in Omaha.

Wind chills are expected to remain below zero from the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday until Thursday evening. 

On Wednesday, wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are expected much of the day. And on Thursday, wind gusts are forecast at 20 mph.

The Omaha metro area is forecast to escape the worst of a winter storm sweeping across the Plains midweek.

Up to 7 inches of snow is possible in the Nebraska Panhandle, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

A blizzard is possible along the Minnesota-Dakotas border, and blowing and drifting snow is possible across most of the eastern half of Iowa.

A dusting of snow is possible in the Omaha metro area Wednesday evening with more possible to the south. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert