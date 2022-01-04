Another shot of blustery Arctic cold headed to Omaha

Strong winds and bitingly cold weather will make being outside unpleasant the next few days.

And windy weather is on tap at least through Sunday, though not nearly as strong as the winds that were blowing through Tuesday evening.

Winds in excess of 40 mph were expected Tuesday evening.

Double-digit below-zero wind chills are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings in Omaha.

Wind chills are expected to remain below zero from the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday until Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are expected much of the day. And on Thursday, wind gusts are forecast at 20 mph.

The Omaha metro area is forecast to escape the worst of a winter storm sweeping across the Plains midweek.

Up to 7 inches of snow is possible in the Nebraska Panhandle, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

A blizzard is possible along the Minnesota-Dakotas border, and blowing and drifting snow is possible across most of the eastern half of Iowa.