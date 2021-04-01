This evening in Omaha: Clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
